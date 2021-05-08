Car travel is a uniquely American obsession. Part of this fact is practical reality: in comparison to most other developed nations, the U.S. has a land area that is larger, cities that are less densely populated and mass transit infrastructure that is less robust.
As a result, the ability to travel by car is almost essential for getting around, and by most metrics of car usage, the U.S. outpaces its international peers.
But cars and road travel also occupy a special place in the public imagination, often associated with American ideals of freedom and exploration. The idea of being able to go anywhere at any time in America’s vast landscape is a powerful one. And this as much as vehicles’ utility in the U.S. has helped fuel high levels of car travel over the last century.
Americans’ car fixation can be seen in data from the Federal Highway Administration. Since 1960, the rate of growth for vehicle registrations has vastly outstripped the rate of growth of population. Initially, some of that trend could be attributed to rising economic prosperity and the growth of car-centric suburban communities in the postwar era. But now, the total number of registered vehicles in the U.S. exceeds the number of licensed drivers by more than 50 million. This indicates a high number of multi-car households and even multi-car drivers.
With the increase in vehicles on the road comes more miles traveled. For the most part, the total number of miles traveled also has been on an upward trajectory over the last half century, reaching a peak in 2019 at 271 billion vehicle-miles traveled. COVID-19 has represented a major aberration, however: 2020 saw a 13% decline in miles traveled, the largest year-over-year decline on record. The pandemic led to job losses and a mass transition to remote work, which reduced commutes, while shutdowns and the need to social distance put a dent in tourism and travel for leisure purposes. It remains to be seen whether shifts in work and commuting patterns will have lasting effects on miles traveled or if 2020 proves to be an outlier.
It is clear that for some states, car travel is not going anywhere anytime soon, regardless of the pandemic’s long-term effects. Many of the states where people drive the most miles are rural and not densely populated, so their use of cars is a necessity.
Ranking at number 10 is Missouri, with 18,521 miles being the average number of miles driven by a licensed driver and 97.3% of working adults having at least one vehicle available.
Driving from St. Joseph to Kansas City five days a week, Karen Gerard said having a vehicle is almost a necessity if you want to get around in a state like Missouri, where public transportation varies wildly from city to city.
“There’s just not a reliable enough public transportation to get somewhere without a car, especially if you work out of town. But even in a place like St. Joe, everything is so spread out you need to drive to get somewhere in a timely manner,” she said.
A former retail manager in St. Joseph, Gerard said when she worked in the area she had to work without a car after it broke down and she couldn’t afford a rental. It opened up her eyes to how dependent she was on it.
“You just don’t know how much you rely on it and, really, how much others rely on you to have one to get around. You totally see why driving is so huge here,” she said.
The national leader is Wyoming — the nation’s second least densely populated state — with more than 24,000 miles traveled per year per licensed driver. At the other end of the spectrum, Rhode Island is the second most densely populated state and the state with the smallest land area, which both contribute to its low levels of driving.
News-Press NOW
reporter Andrew Gaug
contributed to this story.
