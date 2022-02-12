On a blustery winter morning, empty bleachers gaze upon dormant grass at Lafayette High School's Alumni Stadium. The only sounds come from the wind and a man walking a spirited dog.
It's a far cry from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. More than 70,000 people will watch Super Bowl LVI inside this $5.5 billion facility, the largest NFL stadium ever built. It's a grand stage to reach the pinnacle of the sport, especially for the victorious quarterback.
Here's where the story comes full circle to that windswept field on St. Joseph's North End. Before Matthew Stafford or Joe Burrow, there was Patrick Mahomes. Before Tom Brady, there was Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw. Before all of that, there was Johnny Unitas, who launched the era of the marquee quarterback.
And before Johnny U, for a brief time, there was a St. Joseph legend named Vic Eaton.
"I remember my dad took me to Lafayette games to watch him," said St. Joseph resident Bob Ross, who graduated from Lafayette in 1958. "He was like Tom Brady to me when I was a little kid. He was a bigger-than-life guy to a little fella."
A child of the Depression, Eaton lost his mother to breast cancer when he was 12. He threw himself into sports, but Lafayette wasn't known for winning when he walked through the door as a freshman.
"It wasn't the golden years," Eaton, now 89, said in a phone interview from his home in Minneapolis. "Lafayette was always at the bottom of the heap."
'Couldn't be stopped'
That was about to change. After a winless season in 1949, Dean George arrived as the new coach with a dynamic offense that highlighted Eaton's passing talents during his senior year. He threw for 300 yards in one game, an offensive prowess that didn't go unnoticed in the school's yearbook.
"Our Shamrocks startled the opposition with a tricky 'Tulsa' single-wing offense that couldn't be stopped," the yearbook reported.
The Fighting Irish finished 6-2. Eaton, a four-year letterman, was an All-City selection and received honorable mention as a National High School All-American. He also lettered in basketball and excelled in track, but football became his focus when he signed with the University of Missouri.
Eaton enjoyed a breakout season his senior year when, as Missouri's quarterback, he led the Big Seven Conference in passing and was named outstanding back for the North in the Blue-Gray game, which was a big deal in those days.
"You had to play both ways," Eaton recalls. "You didn't have unlimited subs. One year, I played 58 minutes against Oklahoma."
He was drafted into an NFL that looked very different from the glitzy, billion-dollar industry that will be on display during the Super Bowl. "I didn't even know what the draft was," Eaton said.
An 11th-round pick, he signed for $6,500 with the Pittsburgh Steelers and had to furnish his own cleats for preseason workouts at St. Bonaventure University in western New York state. He crossed paths with another rookie competing for one of two backup quarterback spots behind starter Jim Finks.
A fateful injury
Photos from that era show Eaton and Unitas looking remarkably similar with their flat-top haircuts and no-frills black jerseys. Unitas would go on to play 18 years mostly with the Baltimore Colts, throwing for more than 40,000 yards and 290 touchdowns. He led the Colts to an overtime victory in the 1958 NFL Championship, known as "the greatest game ever played." He helped turn professional football into must-see TV.
But all that was in the future.
In 1955, Unitas was a kid with a golden arm, but there were questions about his decision-making ability. At times, he was reduced to throwing to owner Art Rooney's sons at camp.
"For whatever reason, they kept me and cut Johnny," Eaton said. "You know the rest."
Fate intervened when Pittsburgh's punter got injured in the preseason. Eaton punted in college and could play defense, so he was seen as more versatile and got the roster spot over Unitas. The former Lafayette star averaged 38 yards punting and attempted two passes in what would be his only NFL season. Unitas played semi-pro football for $6 a game before signing with the Colts the next season and embarking on a Hall-of-Fame career.
Eaton, who had gone through ROTC and had an Air Force commission, left the Steelers after the 1955 season and trained as a pilot. With his football money, he bought a trailer that he lived in during his three years of military service.
He thought about returning to the NFL after discharge but decided to go into sales instead, working for Jostens and Walsworth Publishing.
"The money wasn't there," Eaton said. "It wasn't like it is today."
Just a fan
As Unitas flourished, some people viewed the Steelers as having made a blunder on par with drafting Sam Bowie ahead of Michael Jordan, but hindsight is always 20/20. In his day, Eaton was an enormous talent, said Paul Woolard, assistant principal at Lafayette High School. Woolard's stepfather, Bill McKinney, also starred for Lafayette and became Eaton's roommate while playing at Mizzou.
"He was a fabulous quarterback and punter," Woolard said. "He was able to beat out someone whose name was Johnny Unitas. He became Johnny U. It's a pretty cool story to know that someone from St. Joseph was able to pull that off. For the north side and Lafayette, there is a sense of pride."
Eaton said he heard the complaints over the years but didn't take it personally.
"In later years, there was quite a bit written about how they fouled up," he said. "If you go on the internet, you'll see a little bit. I don't think they picked on me as much. They picked on the organization for letting him go."
Time heals most wounds. For Steelers fans, it was easier to get over Unitas when Bradshaw and company arrived in the 1970s and the franchise became an NFL dynasty.
Eaton was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2011. He was able to watch two sons play football for Iowa State and considers himself blessed to be living with his wife in the Twin Cities, with three children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren all nearby.
He follows the Vikings and will join millions of others in watching Sunday's Super Bowl on TV. The local legend is just a fan like the rest of us now, one who followed the career of Unitas with no bitterness. The two rivals would eat at Dairy Queen together during the 1955 camp, forming a bond that endured after their paths diverged.
"He was a fine person as well as a great player," Eaton said. "He was a good friend. I pulled for him every step of the way."
