A friendship 40 years in the making all started with the game of tennis.

Mark Ellis, who is now 62, was asked to sub in for a weekly tennis match back in the mid-1980s, and he has been playing with the group ever since.

Though different players have come and gone, the group still meets five days a week at the Noyes Tennis Courts.

“We were playing singles, actually. And he had me two-love. And I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m going to have to start playing here. He’s going to beat me.’ So I had to pick up my game a little bit,” Ellis said.

Ellis is talking about Neil Reynolds, who be turning 90 this year.

Reynolds said he started playing officially when he was 21.

“The main thing that I’d like to make sure of is you understand that tennis is a lifetime sport. I mean, you can just do it and do it and do it,” Reynolds said.

In recent years, Reynolds has made it his main focus to participate in the State Senior Games in multiple states.

“One of the states had a motto on the T-shirt they gave you, ‘You don’t quit playing because you grow old, you grow old because you quit playing,’ (...) and I’ve been trying to live up to it and just keep on playing,” Reynolds said.

For some of the group, tennis is also a family sport. Bill Lutes, who is 86, said he started playing tennis with his son.

“We moved to the coast, and my son was 9 years old and I thought ‘This is a good time to play tennis because maybe I can beat him,’” Lutes said. “And ever since, he’s always beat me.”

Lutes said he will be going to Maui to play with his son and grandson this summer.

Larry McCay started playing in 1963 after moving to St. Joseph from Iowa.

“My first job was Swift and Company, and (my) boss ... was a great tennis player (he) got me started, and I’ve been a tennis player ever since,” McCay said.

McCay said the group can get competitive at times.

“Nobody likes to lose. We all want to win. So every once in a while there’s a racket thrown or whatever. But we have a lot of fun,” McCay said.

Marv Seim, who has played with the group since the 1990s, started playing tennis in the 1970s. He said the game is great for exercise.

“Keep active, tennis is our game. But there are other great games out there too,” Seim said.