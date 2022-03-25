Regular exercise is critical to young people’s physical and mental health. The Centers for Disease Control recommends that children aged 6 to 17 should participate in moderate-to-vigorous physical activity for at least 60 minutes per day. This level of activity is correlated with not only greater fitness and a lower risk of obesity but also better academic performance and a lower incidence of depression and anxiety.
But despite the evidence of exercise’s benefits for teenagers, only about a quarter of teens are meeting recommended levels of physical activity. The rise of social networks, video games, smartphones and other technology in recent years have led to more leisure time being spent on sedentary activities. One recent study found a typical U.S. teenager gets approximately as much physical activity as the average 60-year-old.
Worryingly, teens’ physical activity levels are trending downward over time. In 2011, nearly half of teens reported exercising at least five days per week, and nearly three in 10 exercised every day. But over the last decade, the share of teenagers exercising five days per week declined to 44.1%, and the share exercising every day declined to 23.2%. Meanwhile, the percentage of teens who reported not exercising at all rose from 13.8% to 17.0% over the same span.
There are some differences among teenagers in their levels of activity. One of the factors that correlate to teens’ activity levels is age. Whether it’s that school becomes more advanced, social activities become more important or part-time jobs cut into their free time, older teens naturally have less time available for exercise and physical activity. As a result, the percentage of teens who report physical activity declines with each subsequent year in high school.
Another distinct difference is gender. Across all ages, male teenagers tend to report higher levels of activity than female teenagers do. This is likely attributable to different societal expectations and attitudes around physical activity between the genders. And as a result, girls may have less access to (and may not be encouraged into) sports or other physical activities.
Physical activity among teens also differs by geography, with young people in some states reporting higher levels of physical activity than others. Many of the leading states are located in the central U.S., including locations like South Dakota, Oklahoma and Nebraska. One reason is that in rural locations teens tend to express a preference for active leisure activities over passive or sedentary ones. This also helps promote higher-than-average participation in team sports found in many of the states with more physically active teens.
Missouri ranks in the upper part of states with physically active teens. According to data from the CDC, it has a 25.3% share of teens who exercise seven days per week and a 48% share who exercise at least five days per week.
John Keating, a personal trainer in the area, said rather than social media being a deterrent, he sees a lot of teens using it as a drive to get in shape.
“I’ve had people come to me and show me TikToks of kids their age working out or doing some really hulk-y stuff. They tell me they want to do it too and we get to work,” he said.
Keating said he’s not sure why states in the Midwest like Missouri, Ohio and Kansas rank high, but he thinks it might be because of the more open land and streets.
“I think kids don’t have to do a ton of driving or riding the subway like you’d do in a coastal city. They can just run down the block in the suburbs or a rural area or play basketball or baseball in an empty park. I think it’s easier to do that here,” he said.
The data used in this analysis is from the CDC’s Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System. To determine the states with the most physically active teens, researchers at HotDog.com calculated the percentage of high school students that were physically active at least 60 minutes every day. In the event of a tie, states were then ranked by the percentage of high school students that were physically active at least 60 minutes on five or more days per week. Researchers also included the percentage of teens that participated in at least one sports team. Only states with available data from the Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System were included.
News-Press NOW reporter Andrew Gaug contributed to this story.
