Teen with cerebral palsy joins MWSU women's basketball through Team IMPACT

Cheyenne Adams celebrates signing with Missouri Western State University's women's basketball team with her mother, Cathryn Adams, at the Looney Complex in St. Joseph, Missouri on Friday.

 Monica Dunn | News-Press NOW

The Missouri Western State University women’s basketball team welcomed a new addition on Friday through the Team IMPACT program.

Team IMPACT partners kids with a serious illness or disability with a college athletic team. Cheyenne Adams, a 15-year-old from Leona, Kansas, who has cerebral palsy, signed to the Missouri Western team for two years. While Adams won't be playing on the court, she'll be a team member all the same.

