The Meierhoffer Funeral Home hosted a celebration of life Wednesday for one of its swans that passed away following a coyote attack.
Third and fourth graders from St. Paul Lutheran school attended the event and learned about the funeral home's history with the white feathered birds.
"We had children from up the street at the school come down as they frequently visit the swans," said Scott Meierhoffer, part owner of the funeral home. "And so this is what we do, we provide celebrations of life."
The swan that died, Emerald, was the father swan of the group. The funeral home will purchase a new male swan to repopulate the pond.
Meierhoffer said the funeral home has consistently had swans on the property since 1920. He said patrons are welcome to visit the swans, day or night.
"People from all parts of the community have been coming for years, not only to the cemetery but to observe the swans," said David Mejia, a certified celebrant who handled the service. "And over the years, generations of families have done that, to be here to just see the lovely swans and feed them. It's special to a lot of people."
A small marker was placed just outside the swans' enclosure to honor Emerald. The third and fourth graders asked questions about what happens when a swan escapes the pond (the grounds crew brings them back) or if they ever misbehave (no, Mejia said, only children do that).
"It means that the swans are important. They're soothing and lovely, and the kids have smiles on their faces," Meierhoffer said.
