A local support group for families affected by limb difference or limb loss is looking to expand its reach to the community and bring in new members.
Jeannie Knowles, the leader of No Limb-itations at the St. Joseph Youth Alliance, said that while they try to reach new members, attendance was hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic. After people got out of the habit of coming to meetings, Knowles said it was hard for some to get back into the routine.
Knowles said she is reaching out to doctor's offices and planning social media campaigns.
“I really think that overall, we need a little bit broader of an audience so that we can learn to support each other a little bit farther,” she said.
While the group receives some donations, much of the work is done by Knowles.
“I either fund it for myself or I go out and knock on doors to see who wants to help us out,” she said. “And that’s really the only way to get the word out, word-of-mouth.”
Knowles, who does not have a section of her right arm below her humerus bone, said that she didn't know anyone like her growing up and didn’t have a group like No Limb-itations to turn to.
“And that was the whole reason that I started the group,” she said. “So that especially little kids didn’t grow up thinking they were the oddball out all the time. And then as we become adults, we need people that can support us, especially with any limb difference that’s new as well.”
Originally, the group only focused on limb difference, but Knowles started inviting families who are affected by limb loss to attend as well.
After founding the group in 2019, Knowles will be leaving her position with No Limb-itations next week, along with her job as an administrative assistant with the Youth Alliance. But she will stay with No Limb-itations as a volunteer to see that her group continues.
“I would love to grow the group,” Knowles said. “I would love to see it expand and reach more families and seeing about doing more events together other than just a monthly meeting. There is so many possibilities, and it’s a very unserved community.”
Those interested in helping or joining No Limb-itations can call the Youth Alliance at 816-390-8536 or email Knowles at jknowles@youthalliance.org.
