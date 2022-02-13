Even without the local favorite in the game, St. Joseph football fans tuned into the Super Bowl Sunday night at homes and businesses.
Biggins Sports Bar & Grill was one place where people gathered to watch the Los Angeles Rams take the NFL’s top prize. In addition to having TVs tuned in to the game, the bar hosted a chili cook-off to raise money for United Cerebral Palsy.
Tracy Arthur, one of the bar’s co-owners, said Biggins has been hosting Super Bowl parties since it opened around 17 years ago. She said the bar hosted the chili fundraiser in support of a staff member who lost a son to cerebral palsy.
“Lots of times we pick our different beneficiaries that will help a particular family,” Arthur said. “And this (charity) is something that we know the money stays right here in our own community.”
Rhabecca Boerkircher, a Biggins customer, said that the bar does a benefit every year.
“So it’s always a good time and always a good cause,” Boerkircher said.
For Zach Barnes and Craig Williams, who are also co-owners of Biggins, this was their first time running Biggins during a Super Bowl game. However, both have prior experience working at the establishment during the Super Bowl.
“I’ve been cooking all week,” Barnes said.
For the portion of the contest involving judge voting, Danea Taylor-Dryer came in the first place. Arthur’s chili came in second.
“I use a dimensional chili, which has three meats, has three beans and it’s more of a thick chili,” Taylor-Dryer said.
While people gathered to watch the Super Bowl game, many remained Chiefs fans at heart.
“Well, it (the Super Bowl) would’ve been better if the Chiefs had been in there,” Boerkircher said. “But, you know, it’s always the big game every year. So there’s always that excitement that goes with it.”
Williams said he wanted to see the Rams win because the Bengals had previously beaten the Chiefs.
“I hope they (the Bengals and the Rams) both lose,” Arthur said. “... I wanted the Chiefs to be in (the Super Bowl). I’m still a little salty about that.”
