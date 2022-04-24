After some recent nasty weather, many people were out enjoying Sunday’s sunshine, including a local lemonade stand located where Frederick Avenue and Ashland Avenue meet, across from the Crumbly Burger restaurant.
The stand was run by the Sullivan family, which included the elementary-aged siblings Troy, Jack and Cecilia.
They were supervised by their mother, Theresa, who said her kids enjoy doing lemonade stands where they get to keep the money made.
“(My) kids like to do lemonade stands,” Theresa said. “It’s just a fun thing to do on a nice day. And we meet lots of nice people who stop and talk.”
Even when drivers don’t stop, she and her kids will wave and smile as the cars pass by.
“We’re still able to brighten someone’s day who doesn’t stop,” Theresa said.
She said their family moved to St. Joseph last summer from Kentucky.
They used to live out in the country, where there was not enough people around for them to have a lemonade stand.
Theresa’s son, Troy, said the family has put up a lemonade stand 15 times, including on Saturday.
Speaking for his sister, Cecilia, Troy said, “The lemonade was good.”
On a nice day, anyone looking for fresh lemonade can keep eye out for the Sullivan’s lemonade stand.
One of their customers, Randy Richardson, said he likes to stop by lemonade stands even if he isn’t thirsty or already has a drink.
He does this as of way of encouraging children to have work ethic.
“I was coming home from taking care of an elderly veteran’s yard, and I see the lemonade stand - And I say, ‘oh, I got to stop,’” Richardson said. “It makes me feel real good that kids actually want to go out there and try to earn money …”
