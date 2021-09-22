A new study shows St. Joseph has a below-average population of those 30 and younger living in the city.
Porch.com used data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the Department of Housing and Urban Development to determine the share of the St. Joseph metro population that is 30 and younger sits at 37.7%, while the national average is 38.7%.
Michael Barnes, a St. Joseph native and lifelong resident who has stayed in town well past his 30s, said he enjoys the outdoor recreation activities that will soon benefit greatly from the passage of the city parks tax.
“I like the community and the parks systems. You have Mr. Kempf and all the people behind him. The parks are just awesome in St. Joe, Missouri, and the boulevards,” Barnes said.
While many have called St. Joseph home for the entirety of their lives, those who have a choice to stay or go in the coming years, like Jayvon Hicks, who also was born and raised in St. Joseph, believes family and the nature of the city itself are good enough reasons to stay.
“Yeah, I mean, it’s calm, cool and St. Joe has very nice people,” Hicks said.
The data for the St. Joseph metro has one upside that appeals to many in the younger adult population: The city falls 14.8% below the national cost of living, and Barnes and Hicks acknowledge the opportunities for employment in town.
“They have Triumph, and they also have Tyson Foods,” Barnes said. “The community has a fortune here as far as employment.”
Those who may want to master their skills in a particular job field also have Hillyard Technical School as a choice for secondary education.
Hicks said at 18 years old, he probably wouldn’t consider St. Joseph for college, but the job options would pique his interest.
“I don’t know about college, but for work? Yeah, there’s a lot of opportunities here for work. Like college, I’d like to go to Alabama or something like that,” Hicks said.
Hicks believes a way the city could cater more to the under-30 population would be to have more entertainment options.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.