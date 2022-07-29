1329657343

Nine out of the top ten states for labor productivity are coastal, which are New York, Washington, Delaware, California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, Alaska and Maryland.

 Gettyimages.com

With many economic experts predicting that the U.S. is headed toward recession, one of the many concerning signals is a sharp decline in labor productivity.

After more than a decade of below-average productivity growth, the COVID-19 pandemic raised the prospect of a productivity boom. Many low-productivity jobs were eliminated early in the pandemic, while major infrastructure investments and the accelerated adoption of automation and artificial intelligence created conditions for productivity to rise.

