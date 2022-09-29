State Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, has served as an elected official since 1991. First, he was elected to the Missouri House of Representatives, and then, in 2014, he was elected to the state Senate. While his term is up soon, he is still looking forward to serving the public in other ways.
State legislators are still in the middle of a special session with work on an agriculture bill.
“We need to get that passed through the Senate committee I chair, then onto the floor. Hopefully, we can get that done next week,” Hegeman said.
However, for now, Hegeman is happy that the new income tax bill has passed. The House took the Senate bill as proposed and passed the bill, and it will be going to the governor’s desk for his signature. About the new bill, which will benefit Missouri taxpayers through tax cuts, Hegeman remarked, “It’s always a good idea to be able to give some money back to the people if we have the opportunity.”
He credits Gov. Mike Parson’s management of finances through the COVID-19 crisis and the availability of extra resources in this year’s budget for the passage of the tax cut. Now, according to Hegeman, all Missourians who pay taxes will see some savings.
He credits his family’s longtime involvement in community service with giving him the urge to run for office for the first time in the early 1990s.
“I thought if I ever had the chance to serve as a state representative I would. And that happened in 1991. I appreciate the people putting their faith in me,” he said.
When he started, Republicans were in the minority. By the time he came to the Senate in 2014, his party (the GOP) was in the majority. For the last four years, he has chaired the important appropriations committee, which is involved in budgetary matters.
In regard to his future plans, Hegeman said there is still a possibility he could run for statewide office, including state treasurer or secretary of state, but not for governor. Until then, he said, he is happy to be able to engage in other types of public service, mostly volunteer-oriented. He noted that he is a member of his church council in Cosby, and he is also involved with the board of Second Harvest Food Bank, when he is not helping on the family dairy farm.
“Public service is still important to me,” Hegeman said. So, until or unless another opportunity comes about, he added, “I will continue my public service in those (volunteer) capacities.”
