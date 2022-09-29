State Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, has served as an elected official since 1991. First, he was elected to the Missouri House of Representatives, and then, in 2014, he was elected to the state Senate. While his term is up soon, he is still looking forward to serving the public in other ways.

State legislators are still in the middle of a special session with work on an agriculture bill.

