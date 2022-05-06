As National Travel and Tourism Week comes to a close, employees with the St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau think things are looking up for tourism in the city.
Executive Director of the St. Joseph Convention & Visitors Bureau Marci Bennett said the city's future in terms of events and tourism in a post-COVID world is looking bright.
"We are fully recovered now from the year of the pandemic when no one was here," Bennett said. "All of our events are starting up again. Our hotels are at record capacity. We are seeing more and more people come in."
Bennett said Buchanan County generated more than $200 million in tourism-related economic activity in 2021, leading her to believe the city is heading toward even greater numbers and an overall increase in events.
Bennett also stated that St. Joseph hosted 119 conventions, sporting events, motor coaches and school groups throughout 2021, with an economic impact of approximately $2.7 million. Museum attendance was also up 63% from 2020 numbers.
Cindy Daffron, executive director of the Pony Express Museum, said the museum is planning various activities for the coming months.
"(Children) enjoy real hands-on, so we do actual archery. The conservation department comes, so they get to really learn how to do archery, so there'll be two days of it," Daffron said. "We'll do an activity where the Woodworkers Guild of St. Joe will bring a car, a truck or a bus, whatever the new series is the children call it, and they paint them."
Daffron also said the Pony Express Museum plans on holding a book club, a Johnny Fry scavenger hunt, a PumpkinFest for the fall and other events throughout the upcoming months.
More information on the various events expected in St. Joseph is available at stjomo.com/.
