For some people in St. Joseph, Halloween is the most wonderful time of the year.
Dressing up their houses and lawns in zombies, eyeballs and famous horror characters, October is the time for Halloween enthusiasts in the area to let loose.
In the 6300 block of South 24th Terrace, Ricky Bernard checks out his famous skeleton tree, surrounded by characters like Freddy Krueger and Michael Myers.
“I want to create a memory these kids that will remember and then possibly, once they get my age, want to do this stuff for their neighborhood or their community,” he said.
To get the decorations for his front-yard haunt, Bernard likes to check out stores like Spirit Halloween. He’s not alone. In 2022, the National Retail Federation says Halloween fans will shell out $10.6 billion in sales, the highest in U.S. history.
Looking back on his childhood and the lack of people decorating for Halloween in the area, Bernard said it’s an exciting time to be a fan of the holiday.
“(Back then), there was only a few houses around here that only had a few (decorations), so we could never really got too involved into it,” he said.
One of the most notable examples of a person who has set the standard for Halloween decorations in St. Joseph is Mike Bachman, with his haunted front yard on South 39th Street.
Turning his lawn into a tour of ghosts, witches and zombies, Bachman said it’s a month-long undertaking. After taking a break in 2021, he brought the decor back this year. It’s safe to say that people are excited.
“I usually average around 1,200 people or so. This year, I’m not sure. It might be more because there’s been a bunch of new people that have never seen it or hadn’t heard of it before this year,” he said.
Mixing some store-bought elements, like TVs that act as windows, with looping videos of creepy birds and cats, along with creations he and his brother, John Bachman, made, it’s a fun activity that he’s been doing for more than 30 years.
Bachman said when he sees several generations who have made it a point to give his haunted maze a visit, he’s taken aback.
“It’s like ‘Oh man. Am I that old?’ They’re bringing their grandkids now,” he said laughing.
While she doesn’t get many visitors at her house on Faraon Street, that doesn’t stop artist Patricia Benedict from dressing up her yard and home in a mixture of handmade and vintage Halloween decor.
This year, Benedict’s front yard is adorned with eyeballs she made with her husband, as well as a hand representing the logo for her business, Woopitydooart.
“We’re Halloween lovers year-round, basically. But right towards the Halloween time, we’re really kind of boosted up a little bit more and have more fun with the outside decorations,” she said.
A haunted doll miniaturist and Halloween artist, this time of year is Benedict’s time to shine. A tour of her house is like a walk through Halloween decor history, from the blow-mold pumpkins in the window to displays of dolls dressed in past costumes her kids once wore.
Benedict credits her children as the reason she fell in love with Halloween in the first place, as they all love dressing up and celebrating.
“I like Halloween because it’s magical. It’s fantasy. You can be whatever you want to be,” she said.
Making a living creating creepy creatures that she sells to customers around the world, Benedict said the rise in Halloween-related sales is enthralling and fun. After two years dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, she said people have every reason to celebrate a fun, creative time of year.
“I drive around town and everybody’s celebrating. They got the wicked stuff all out there, skeletons everywhere and things flying. I just love it. I wish it was this way more often because I just think that it’s so fun,” she said.
