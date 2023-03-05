The streets of Downtown will soon transform into the set of St. Joseph native Doc Huss’ filmmaking directorial debut.
The movie, titled "Sect," is Huss’s way of giving back to the community that raised her, commemorating her own story and allowing others to get their foot in the door of the world of media.
DCS International Productions started as a commercial ad design company, but it has become a one-stop shop for all media ideas. Huss said the film, which she emphasized is all about contrast, came to her in a dream that she is aiming to bring to life.
“This is a passion project for me in the sense that it's very personal. I moved away 17 years ago, but I’m a hometown girl. I was born and raised here,” Huss said. “I wanted to incorporate everything, I wanted to give back to the community.”
The premise of the movie follows the disappearance of a local pastor in St. Joseph township at the time that three social media influencers are visiting a cave in the woods. They’re filming for their YouTube channel when they learn about the missing person and decide they want to help find him to gain national attention for their own benefit.
The title is meant to encapsulate that contrast and the journeys the characters face, leaving much up to the interpretation of the viewer. Huss said the storyline plays to her own life in her battle with addiction, looking at the positives of life and the demons humanity faces.
“I have 18 years of sobriety this June, and with that said, I want the release to commemorate that,” Huss said. “I don't care whether it's three months or whether it's 18 years like me, you know, it's still a process and you still live with your demons and you still live with the guilt of the choices that you made. So this movie kind of reflects that.”
In giving back to the town that shaped her, Huss was selective in the casting and hiring process, with 100% local production crew, talent, musicians and filming locations. In another effort to support St. Joseph, for the first 12 months, all merchandising net sales from the film will be donated to the Friends of the Animal Shelter to support its building fund for a new facility.
Huss’ philosophy to take a chance on youth who may not be experienced in a specific field stems from her own life. She said she and her team are still in that mode, just now receiving accolades for previous work they have done in other mediums.
“It just takes that one step for someone to believe in you, and I’ve had mentors throughout my entire life who have offered that to me, so that’s where the community involvement comes in,” Huss said. “That’s the premise of my studio, new content creators, new writers, new actors, new musicians who would not otherwise get their footing in the industry. I am all about that, that’s why DCS has expanded into the film market.”
The movie's development phase wrapped up recently and was approved by city leaders, with filming to start on March 20 and ending on April 24. The goal is to get the film out to the public by early June.
In a final attempt to highlight the community, Huss is also aiming to be able to hold a VIP premiere for St. Joseph at the Civic Arena tentatively on June 9, 10 and 11. The following 30 days will be a regional release and then DCS is working to get the film into top-tier studios across the nation.
The production still is seeking talent for several open roles. There is not an extensive audition process, Huss said, and previous experience is not required. To contact the team, visit its website at www.dochuss.com.
Huss's goal is for this project to bring all areas of the city together to highlight different businesses, people and communities throughout St. Joseph. Steve Carillo, SuperMe Branding, is a local collaborator on the project.
