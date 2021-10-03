While St. Joseph is known as a town with a low cost of living, renting in the area can be tough on your wallet.
A recent study published by the National Low Income Housing Coalition lists St. Joseph as the fourth most expensive area for renters in Missouri in terms of housing wage. The housing wage in this area is $15.71, meaning an hourly, full-time worker must earn that amount per hour at 40 hours a week to afford a modest two-bedroom rental home.
However, the study estimates that renters in St. Joseph actually earn an average of just $13.64 an hour. Affordable rent for that wage is $709 per month, but two-bedroom Fair Market Rent in 2021 is listed at $817 in the area. This means someone earning $13.64 an hour would need to work 1.2 full-time jobs to afford the average rental home.
“This is important, but how do you fix it? I don’t know. I don’t have the answer,” said Rachael Bittiker, the director of community development and public relations at Community Action Partnership of Greater St. Joseph. “We see a lot of people that do suffer because they are living on minimum wage and they can’t afford great rental properties, and so they’re living in substandard housing.”
Despite being an expensive area to rent, St. Joseph has a relatively low cost of living. Kristie Arthur, director of workforce development for the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, said the city has one of the highest average wages in the state at $23 an hour.
“Buchanan county is No. 9 in the state of Missouri for an average wage,” Arthur said. “So, it’s a good place to come find a job, and we have lots of openings and lots of opportunities.”
Both Arthur and Bittiker believe that one reason behind the expensive rental market in St. Joseph is a small housing stock.
“We have a lot of people that are needing rental properties, and we don’t have enough rental properties to be able to rent to people,” Bittiker said. “And then you throw in a lot of other things like, what is the condition of the rental property? And so it even makes actually the housing stock go down further.”
Bittiker said the city needs to bring in strong businesses with livable wages to try to offset rental costs. She said she does think the community is trying.
That’s evident in Arthur’s statement that there are currently more than 4,000 job openings in St. Joseph.
“There’s lots of opportunities in manufacturing,” Arthur said. “If you go to work, you get started, you show up every day, you go to work, there will always be opportunities for advancement. And that’s where your higher salaries come in.”
Bittiker encourages anyone struggling with rent to surround themselves with support. She said Community Action Partnership has programs that pay for other necessities that can help offset some of that money that might be going to rent.
“Find a program, whether it’s through CAP or another service … somewhere else, and get all the support you can wrapped around you,” Bittiker said. “And then do everything that you can to help yourself get to a job that makes a livable wage.”
Arthur said with so many employers needing workers, there are competitive wages out there. She recommends renters take the initiative to learn a needed skill or go back to school and get a job at a company that pays a livable wage.
High rental prices are a national issue, as Missouri is actually in the better half of the country at 40th highest housing wage. On average, workers in the state of Missouri need to earn $16.66 per hour to afford the average two-bedroom rental home. Workers earning minimum wage, which is currently $10.30 an hour, need to work 65 hours per week to afford the average two-bedroom rental home.
Kansas is slightly worse off than Missouri at 39th, as the study states that residents would need to earn $16.81 per hour to afford the average two-bedroom rental home. At the state’s current minimum wage of $7.25 per hour, renters would need to work 93 hours per week.
The full study can be found at reports.nlihc.org/oor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.