Sleep Well Ukraine

Musician Anthony Glise records a song for the radio program ‘Sleep Well, Ukraine.’ The program broadcasts on St. Joseph Music Foundation Radio at noon to help children in the war-battered country get to sleep.

While violence continues to erupt in Ukraine, a local radio show wants to give peace to children living there.

Broadcast on St. Joseph Music Foundation Radio, “Sleep Well, Ukraine,” streams lullabies and calming music at night in the Eastern European country.

