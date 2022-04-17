St. Joseph is full of places to enjoy nature this spring.
For beginner enthusiasts, families with younger children and pets, it’s best to start with an easier trail such as the Mark Youngdahl Urban Conservation Area or the Parkway System in St. Joseph. These trails are more managed and consist of paved walkways.
“I have not lived in St. Joseph very long and with summer soon my kids could use a few more places to play,” said Michael Freeman, a father of three. “We have only gone to the playground and Krug Park.”
There are 1,500 acres of recreation land, 26 miles of parkways and almost 50 parks and related facilities in Buchanan County.
“Krug Park looks like a cool fishing spot,” Freeman said. “That is something I would even enjoy doing myself.”
Fishing licenses currently cost $14 for residents and $49 for nonresidents. Smallmouth bass, walleye, rainbow trout and catfish all can be caught during spring in larger numbers.
Lake Contrary on the south end of town is a great summer spot for those wanting to relax next to the water or take on light water sports like paddleboarding.
The Remington Nature Center and Riverwalk trail also provide an interactive experience beside the river with displays of wildlife and plants. The path is wheelchair accessible.
“This time of year you can expect to see butterflies and bees starting to come out as budding starts to happen with some of our flowers,” said Shelly Cox, Remington Nature Center naturalist.
While visiting, make sure to wear a good pair of shoes for the concrete path that covers 1.5 miles from Heritage Parks to South Robidoux Landing, named after Joseph Robidoux.
“We also have a pretty good site for eagles that will allow them to build their homes in high trees off the bluffs,” Cox said.
One St. Joseph native has found a few lookout spots around the city as inspiration for his photography.
“One of my favorite spots to go is Sunbridge bluffs on the north end,” said Kevin Kendall, a local photographer.”
This location provides almost 30% open land and 70% forested, giving a great sight of the Missouri River and a prime hiking or biking spot.
“Sunsets, flowers and greenery are one-of-a-kind around the conservation area,” Kendall said. “During the spring there are many redbud trees that bloom and that make for some impressive pictures.”
The latest improvement is a new bridge connecting both bluffs, giving riders access to more of the property. A grand opening will be held by the end of May.
“The hidden trails can be challenging sometimes but worth the hike to head over there to check it out for yourself,” Kendall said.
Read bulletin boards at the start of each park or trail to get a better idea of difficulty, terrain and length. A compass will come in handy because there is always a chance cell service will not be great on the trail. Other tips are to have a buddy along and to stay hydrated.
