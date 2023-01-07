St. Joseph native’s film selected for the Sundance Film Festival

Jackson Montemayor touched his first camera in his grandmother’s St. Joseph home as a child, and he was back in St. Joseph for the holidays almost 20 years later when the Sundance Film Festival announced his work was selected for the event.
“It was incredible. You know, Sundance is such a prestigious film festival,” Montemayor said. “It’s very rare to get your film into there. I think less than 1% of films that are submitted to Sundance get in.”
Montemayor is the cinematographer for the film “Parker.” In the short film, a Kansas City family is brought together across three generations when they choose their own last name, something many Black Americans could not do.
“It’s an interesting juxtaposition from today to back then because Parker was originally given to his great-grandfather as a slave name that was forced upon them, and now his family, they had the decision to claim that name for themselves, that it’s their freedom to choose that name,” Montemayor said.
The Sundance Film Festival is hosted from Jan. 19 to 29 in Park City, Utah. It is directed by Sharon Liese and Catherine Hoffman.
“I believed in the project and I knew that it was an incredible story and that it could go far,” Montemayor said. “I think a lot of people will resonate with it, the love the people have for the family, and I’m excited that it gets a better audience now. It’s a bigger audience for people to see the story.”
Montemayor, a Central High School graduate, credits St. Joseph for sparking his love for film and cinematography. He made his first film with his older brother, Cameron, who works for the St. Joseph News-Press, on their grandma’s living room table.
“It was a silly movie about aliens coming down and invading, and we had these little alien action figures,” Montemayor said. “We filmed it and then watched it on TV, and we laughed and just loved it.”
That was when Montemayor said he fell in love with filmmaking, being able to work to build something and then appreciate the final product.
“I really caught the bug, and it’s like an addiction of making something,” he said. “Just being an artist, it’s like there’s a lot of satisfaction that comes from that, and I really got a taste of that satisfaction that first time we made something, some cohesive project. Even at a young age, it was addicting.”
Montemayor attended his freshman year of college at the University of Central Missouri and then transferred to the University of Missouri-Kansas City to study film.
He graduated in 2019 and stayed in Kansas City working until about six months ago when he moved to Los Angeles.
Montemayor wishes he could tell his sixth-grade self not to set limits.
“I would just tell the person who is an aspiring filmmaker that you can do it. I come from a humble beginning here in St. Joe, and now we have a film at Sundance,” Montemayor said. “I would just say just believe in yourself and keep going and know that you’re going to make mistakes. Those mistakes are OK. You’re going to learn from those mistakes, and it’s going to make you a better person.”
