St. Joseph native’s film selected for the Sundance Film Festival

Jackson Montemayor touched his first camera in his grandmother’s St. Joseph home as a child, and he was back in St. Joseph for the holidays almost 20 years later when the Sundance Film Festival announced his work was selected for the event.

“It was incredible. You know, Sundance is such a prestigious film festival,” Montemayor said. “It’s very rare to get your film into there. I think less than 1% of films that are submitted to Sundance get in.”

