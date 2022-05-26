Brett Esely is a St. Joseph native who grew up simply loving sports.
"I was the kid who followed many teams and knew all the line-ups," he said.
A Missouri Tigers fan, Esely, who now serves as the St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau’s director of development and director of the St. Joseph Sports Commission, originally enrolled at the university hoping to be a sports broadcaster. However, after one semester in Columbia, his plans changed.
"I transferred back to Missouri Western and the school gave me the opportunity to work in sports," Esely said.
That open door was all he needed. He did some assistant coaching at Western and then got into sports administration, where he served for more than 20 years. This experience in administration, Esely said, helped him develop skills that led to his current role.
"Now I am focused on helping St. Joseph attract events that have a real economic impact on the city and drive economic development," Esely said of his current role.
Looking back on his time at Missouri Western, he said a key project that helped him broaden his vision about his future work was helping in the process of getting the Kansas City Chiefs training camp on campus. It has now been 12 years since the Chiefs agreed to make their training camp home here in St. Joseph.
"This move has brought marketability and visibility to St. Joseph that we could never put a price on," Esely says.
The growth of the Chiefs' "brand," he added, has also helped immensely.
The final factor that influenced his transition to his role with the Sports Commission, he said, is his conviction that, in his words, "St. Joseph does events well."
"Our community embraces events," Esely adds. "We make people feel welcome, and when you come to St. Joe, people know you're here. And that's a big deal to out-of-towners."
He said his role at the commission allows him to do the kinds of things he fell in love with while working at Missouri Western: events, logistics and the drive to find the next big event that will connect with the community.
The next big event is the announcement of the second class of the St. Joseph Sports Hall of Fame.
The Sports Commission Esely heads takes nominations and considers the names in preparation for the annual celebration. The new additions will be named in June, and the induction ceremony will take place in mid-September. The first ceremony made a big impact on the community, and Esely said he believes that future events will expand on that success.
"What sets our Hall of Fame apart is that anyone can nominate," he said. "And nominees meet any one of three criteria: born in Buchanan County, currently building your sports career in Buchanan County and/or have made a sports career in Buchanan County."
