When the Shay Owners Club International car group visited St. Joseph this month, one of the last things Donald Smith expected was for his replica 1955 Thunderbird to overheat.
“It was concerning because if a car gets too hot, it can ruin the engine,” Smith said. “So, I was trying to take it as careful as I could and keep the heat down to try to figure out what was going on."
Shay vehicles are replicas of popular classic cars that were originally built for dealership showrooms. A limited number of Shays were produced in the 1970s and 1980s, and Smith is the proud owner of a low-riding, turquoise Thunderbird replica, complete with dice hanging from the rearview mirror.
He is from Battlefield, Missouri, and is one of about 10 Shay Owners Club International members who visited St. Joseph last week. Every year, the group picks a city and meets up for an annual meeting. This year’s pick was St. Joseph.
During one of their first days in town, Smith took the vehicle to NAPA Auto Parts on Frederick Avenue. Manager RJ Dow recognized the electric fan wasn’t working in the vehicle, and the store had the part to fix it. But being from out of town, the Shay group didn’t have any of their tools to repair the car. So, Dow offered to go home after work, get his personal tools and meet the group at their hotel to fix the car.
"He repaired the car, and it works beautifully,” Smith said. “I appreciate that man so much.”
For Smith, it’s a memory he’ll never forget. But for Dow, he said he was just doing what he’d hope anyone would do.
“It's what people are supposed to do,” Dow said. “(If) someone’s stuck on the side of the road, you help them out. That’s the way I was brought up … I’m a car guy, I don’t like to see cars on the side of the road.”
Dow repaired the car free of charge, but Smith said he eventually convinced him to take $20 as a thank you.
“You don't find that kind of kindness anymore with people,” Smith said. “So for this young man to take his time and offer his expertise and his knowledge and his help, it was incredible.”
Since then, the group was able to continue touring St. Joseph and cruise to local museums and restaurants. Smith said the group is already looking forward to coming back to St. Joseph in the future, largely due to the service they received from Dow.
“The man is phenomenal," Smith said. “That goes to show a lot about what St. Joseph has to offer: great people and great experiences.”
The president of the Shay group, Kurtis DelPierre, said Dow even gave the tourist group his cell phone number to call him around the clock if there were any more issues.
“You just cannot ask for such a warm welcome,” DelPierre said. “It gave us a heartwarming feeling that we were welcomed to your guys’ town.”
Dow has been working on cars his whole life and said the world would be a better place if everyone just showed a little more kindness once in a while.
"The praise is great, but why should we be praising something that should be done? Plain and simple,” Dow said. “I'm glad they had a good time. I hope to see them again.”
