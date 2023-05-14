AUSTIN AMBROZI.jpg

Austin Ambrozi, a St. Joseph native, has been honored on the 2023 Forbes Business Council list. 

 Stef Manchen | News-Press NOW

A St. Joseph native has been inducted into the 2023 Forbes Business Council for his entrepreneurial work with artificial intelligence.  

Austin Ambrozi was running a robotic process automation company, 'Autonomy,' with his business partner. While working through the initial company, helping small businesses reach enterprise level through automated processes, they stumbled upon a new idea. 

Stef Manchen can be reached at stef.manchen@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.