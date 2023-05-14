A St. Joseph native has been inducted into the 2023 Forbes Business Council for his entrepreneurial work with artificial intelligence.
Austin Ambrozi was running a robotic process automation company, 'Autonomy,' with his business partner. While working through the initial company, helping small businesses reach enterprise level through automated processes, they stumbled upon a new idea.
"It just so happens that one of our clients owned a small reinsurance brokerage in Miami and was dealing with a lot of paperwork all day that wasn't generating any revenue for the company, which was necessary for compliance purposes, and so that was sort of the problem that we set out to try to solve," Ambrozi said. "After a lot of building, we realized that that solution had way more potential than the initial company that we started with."
Their subsidiary company, "Doxci," an AI-powered unstructured document processor came to life. Doxci can process over 100,000 words in the same 5 minutes a person can read over one enterprise document and complete a task, according to their website.
Ambrozi, who graduated from Central High School, wrote an article that was published in Entrepreneur magazine, which ultimately got him accepted into the leadership network programs.
"My company, Doxci, started doing really well and we placed second in Guidewire Insurtech Vanguard's bracket, and then we completed in Startup Showdown in Nashville where over 300 companies competed," Ambrozi said. "After coming in first place in Startup Showdown in Nashville and second place in Vegas with Guidewire, plus having my writing published in Entrepreneur, I just thought that I kind of had enough to justify applying for the Forbes Business Council, and I did."
He had a few interviews with Forbes before being accepted into the council. While it has been an honor, Ambrozi explained that even after completing undergrad at the University of Missouri, he bounced between a number of different roles before finding exactly what he wanted to do and is grateful for that time.
"Once I came across artificial intelligence, I realized that that's where that's where I wanted to be and that I felt like I had a lot of confidence in where the industry as a whole is going," Ambrozi said. "That was before Chat GPT and the whole wave of things are happening, so we're kind of at the front-end of a kind of the tip of the spear, so to speak."
Doxci has about 15-17 employees in the fully remote company. Following the induction, Ambrozi and his team are motivated to move forward and bring more success.
"We have every intention of turning Doxci into a billion-dollar company, I think we have the ingredients to make that happen," Ambrozi said. "We're kind of in the right place at the right time with, with the rise of artificial intelligence and that transition from manual process to automation. At this point, it just all comes down to execution."
Creating and managing two separate operations has changed Ambrozi's perspective on what providing value to others means.
"I thought there was a lot of value in just having an idea, and I underestimated the amount of value in execution," Ambrozi said. "I realized that the best leaders lead from the front and the people that do the best in the business world are the people that are able to provide the most value for the person purchasing the good or service."
Coming from St. Joseph, the manual labor that he did as a kid in town is what pushed Ambrozi to find success. From the value of attention to detail to how much effort one is willing to give, roofing houses with his dad taught him that he could work a lot harder than his intuition was telling him and helped shape his work ethic.
In addition to his businesses, Ambrozi has a TikTok platform where he shares videos with an emphasis on mental health, focusing on psychology, sociology and philosophy. He found an interest in the subjects after college and started to incorporate it into his content and people responded.
"I think that a lot of stuff with, with mental health and therapy in today's world, (it) is not very actionable, I think that it's a lot of theory and a lot of practice," Ambrozi said. "I think the reason that my stuff is going viral is because I try to make all of the material actionable and try to tie it back to what actual steps somebody could do with this information in their real life as opposed to just having something interesting to think about."
While balancing both of those passions is a challenge, Ambrozi said his priority remains with his business and making Doxci as profitable as possible.
