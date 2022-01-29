Shannon Holmes faced plenty of obstacles, including a pandemic, on the road to becoming an Eagle Scout.
But that didn’t stop her from becoming the first woman in St. Joseph to achieve the prestigious honor.
“I think it’s really good for girls to learn all this stuff because you wouldn’t otherwise get the chance to,” said Holmes, who was among a class of 15 Eagle Scouts in St. Joseph in 2021.
Holmes received her Eagle Scout rank on Dec. 27. Scouts BSA, formerly known as Boy Scouts, first began allowing females to join and form their own troops in 2019 when Holmes was a junior in high school.
She joined Scouts in the fall of 2019, and two years later, amid a global pandemic, high school graduation and her first semester of college, she became the first female Eagle Scout out of St. Joseph.
“And most people are like, ‘Hey, girls don’t need to know that, it’s more of a guy’s role,’ Holmes said. “But what happens whenever there’s not a guy around? Someone has to know how to change a tire in an emergency.”
To become an Eagle Scout, a person must earn 21 merit badges and move through the ranks while holding leadership positions in a troop and completing a service project. For her project, Holmes coordinated with Midland Empire Resources for Independent Living to update a welcome sign by creating stencils to paint wording on the sign and adding landscaping at the base. She completed the project in August of 2021.
With hardly any prior scouting experience before 2019, Holmes was learning everything for the first time. She initially wanted to join after hearing her friends in high school discuss what they were learning in their troop. Her parents, Mark and April Holmes, said their daughter never does anything halfway once she starts.
“If she doesn’t know how to do it, she’s going to figure it out,” Mark Holmes said. “That’s just her. ‘Hey, I don’t know how to do this.’ Well, tomorrow she will.”
Holmes was the senior patrol leader of Troop 30 Girls, the only female troop in St. Joseph, and ran all of the meetings, planned campouts, monthly outings and summer camp activities at Camp Geiger. There, she was able to join Mic-O-Say, an honor society for Scouts.
When Holmes went off to college in the fall of 2021 and could no longer attend every meeting, she served as her troop’s webmaster by posting content and activities online.
“The fact that she was able to multitask and do all the things that she needed to do to close the high school chapter of her life and enter college and still serve her scout troop ... was really appreciated,” said Erik McGuire, Troop 30 Girls scoutmaster.
When she came home from her first semester of college in December, she met with an Eagle Board of Review after completing all of the necessary requirements and paperwork.
“That was pretty stressful, just sitting out in the hallway all by myself,” Holmes said. “While I just had to wait and think, ‘Oh no, did I do well enough?’”
But she had done well enough, and she became the first female Eagle Scout in St. Joseph. There are only five other females in the area who have earned the prestigious rank, including three from Maryville, one from Wathena and one from Hiawatha. Nationally, there are just more than 1,000 female Eagle Scouts.
McGuire said only 8% of all scouts, both boys and girls, end up achieving their Eagle Scout. And while it is possible to reach Eagle Scout in two years, typically, it takes most scouts three to seven years.
Holmes’ parents couldn’t be prouder of all their daughter was able to accomplish.
“We’re ecstatic,” April Holmes said. “Very proud of her commitment to everything and being able to accomplish all of her goals.”
Her brother, Seth Holmes, said being able to see his sister work to become Eagle Scout was very impressive.
“Whenever I think of Shannon, it’s always how crazy her work ethic is,” Seth Holmes said. “There’s never a time that she’s not working on getting better at something.”
Holmes graduated from Central High School in 2021 and is a freshman at College of the Ozarks in southwest Missouri. She plans to become a civil engineer and said participating in Scouts and earning her Eagle has taught her many lessons she’ll carry through life.
“In my job, whenever it’s mainly male-dominated, I’ll have something behind me to feel like I actually know what I’m doing,” Holmes said. “I can do this.”
But not only did Holmes accomplish this feat for herself, but she also became a mentor and role model to younger girls in St. Joseph. The rest of her troop members were four to six years younger, and McGuire said being able to witness Holmes’ hard work and see her achieve Eagle Scout has inspired other members of the troop, including his daughter.
“My daughter, in particular, she’s now the senior patrol leader of the troop, and Shannon just made such an impact on her,” McGuire said. “And without Shannon there ... we wouldn’t have that vision that someone can earn Eagle in two years. It just set us up for success for a long time.”
