From present-day Holiday Park to Candy Cane Lane in the mid-1900s, St. Joseph is a city that’s filled with holiday spirit.
Tony Drummond, who used to live on Candy Cane Lane as a child, said this is something that stands out about the community.
“If you want to focus on one thing, it all comes from families … people wanting to be together for the right reasons,” Drummond said.
Over the years, St. Joseph has gotten brighter and brighter as Christmas lights pop up all over town. But even before LEDs, it’s been a city filled with holiday cheer.
Noma Lites
One rather large piece of St. Joseph Christmas history took up multiple blocks Downtown in the mid-1900s. Noma Lites was a manufacturing company that produced many of the world’s Christmas lights during that time.
Gary Chilcote, director of the Patee House Museum, said Noma Lites hired many women to produce Christmas lights and create holiday decorations.
“I recall they had lots of decorations, not just the lamps themselves,” Chilcote said. “And then, of course, bubble lights were invented after World War II … and everybody had to have a string of bubble lights on the tree. When I was in junior high school, that was the latest thing you could have.”
Chilcote said Noma Lites was unique and modern for that time, and it was one of the big industries in St. Joseph. The company moved to St. Joseph in 1947 and had more than 1,000 employees. It had large brick buildings on Third and Faraon and Fourth and Jules streets.
Noma Lites filed for bankruptcy in the 1960s. Chilcote said the company lost much of its business to manufacturers in China who could make Christmas lights with newer materials for a cheaper price. Many of the Noma Lites buildings were destroyed during Urban Renewal in the 1970s.
Candy Cane Lane
Around that same time, one of St. Joseph’s most talked-about holiday traditions was at its peak. Neighbors living on Eugene Field Avenue came together to create a festive holiday display known as Candy Cane Lane.
Houses were decorated with miniature trains, candy kitchens, nativity scenes and more, but the tradition got its name from the 6-foot-tall stovepipe candy canes in every yard.
“I still remember it like yesterday,” Drummond said. “You really don’t realize how great of a project you’re working on until you see how people respond. It was a big deal.”
Drummond lived on Candy Cane Lane when he was 9 years old and said it’s something that’s stayed with him his whole life.
“I still remember those candy canes were big honkin’ stovepipes painted white with a 3- or 4-inch red vinyl ribbon around it,” Drummond said. “And I still remember getting out the sledgehammer — the sledgehammer was almost as big as I was — hammering in the stovepipe into the ground.”
Drummond said it was all about the people. He and his mother made a manger scene for a Candy Cane Lane display, and he remembers he and his brother going outside after dinner every night during the holiday season as the cars began to line up.
“There’s nothing like a whole two streets in a neighborhood having our candy canes out and the homes beautifully decorated and everybody outside visiting … they were just really happy to be together to celebrate the season of Christmas,” Drummond said.
Drummond said Eugene Field had a reputation as a beautiful neighborhood, and the tradition started by people simply talking to neighbors about the idea and coming together to make it happen.
“When we did it for the first time, we knew that we really were on to something and that we were going to be doing this for a long time,” Drummond said.
News-Press articles said vandalism was a big reason for ending the tradition. Chilcote said traffic would be backed up for blocks, which contributed as well.
Holiday Park
A current Christmas tradition in town is Holiday Park. For four decades, Krug Park has transformed into Holiday Park for the season, and Larry Stobbs, the chairman of the board for the East Hills Optimist Club and St. Joseph’s former mayor, has been part of it since it first began back in 1981.
“The first night we were open, it was interesting too, I’ll never forget it. It was 20 below zero, actual temperature,” Stobbs said. “Not wind chill, actual temperature.”
The East Hills Optimist Club started Holiday Park, and Stobbs said it was with both feet in the hole. A lawsuit threatened to disrupt the new attraction, and there was a steep price to pay for wiring the whole park. People began telling Stobbs that Holiday Park would only last one year, maybe two.
“You don’t tell an Optimist you can’t do it because then they’re going to bust their butt to get it done,” Stobbs said.
Some decorations for the park were bought, some were donated and some were handmade by St. Joseph residents. One notable decoration, in particular, is the giant snowman above the tunnel. Stobbs said it was created by middle-school kids about 20 years ago.
The passing out of Cherry Mashes didn’t come until years after Holiday Park was started. Stobbs said it started as an experiment, and now they hand out about 100,000 Cherry Mashes each year.
Holiday Park has since been expanded to the South Pole in Hyde Park.
“There’s a lot of money that the people of St. Joe have donated to make that work, and they should be very proud of it,” Stobbs said.
