Cities all over the country have initiatives and plans in place to help protect the environment. In St. Joseph, the Sustainable Environment Advisory Committee and the Ecumenical Eco-Justice group’s top priority is to sustain the environment.
Emily Fite, who works closely with the two groups, explained what members of the community could do to support sustainability.
“Thinking about where our community and where the Earth is going to be, thinking of everything from the way we drive and the cars and the pollution and what we eat, and the clothes that we wear," she said. "Then taking a broad perspective on the little things that we can do to maintain a healthy lifestyle and sustainability and regenerative living.”
Diane Waddell, moderator of the Sustainable Environment Advisory Committee and the Ecumenical Eco-Justice group, explained the group’s involvement.
“Our group has been communicating with the city, with the state and with with the EPA regarding our concerns about how this affects the health and welfare of not only citizens of the city, but everywhere because chemical pollutants in the water go around the world,” she said.
One issue the group has focused attention on is the situation involving HPI, a local chemical company that has been fined and ordered to clean up several violations. According to city and federal lawsuits, chemicals at HPI aren’t stored properly, often in leaking or rusted barrels, leading to rainwater mixing with the chemicals and then entering the sewer system. HPI has been cited at least 14 times for failing to comply with city ordinances, including a 2018 chemical spill that discharged high levels of pesticide into the sewer system and the Missouri River.
“The city is very concerned about it as well. They're really very tired of all this,” said Waddell.
Despite the issues with HPI, Waddell points out there are many environmentally conscious businesses in St. Joseph. One has even been worthy of an award.
The Sustainable Environment Advisory committee named The Big Fish the “innovative green business” of 2022. The business was awarded the title based on creative ways of being environmentally sustainable or helping the community find way to be environmentally sustainable.
Deborah Gentry, the co-owner of The Big Fish, runs the sustainable art store.
“We are an art supply reuse store/thrift store. We are nonprofit and we got the idea that we’d like to help other artists out with used materials so they could do new or different projects without it being so expensive,” Gentry said.
Citizens of St. Joseph can get involved with sustainability measures themselves.
“Some of the simplest but most profound ways is just to start your own small garden. It feels good to create and provide your own food," Fite said. "The simple things just like bringing your own reusable bags, something that feels powerful and of course, more sturdy, would be wonderful. Recycle what you can and having that extra effort to recycle.”
Every fourth Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, the Sustainable Environment Advisory Committee and Ecumenical Eco-Justice groups are hosting a community market at at 1202 Felix St. At the market people can find native plants, artwork, produce, music and more.
“The purpose of it was to engage people, to engage community and people in the neighborhood,” Waddell said.
