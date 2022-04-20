Scrolling on Facebook one evening, Ron Beaman came across a post that included a photo of something familiar.
The photo showed a box of letters, and Ron was surprised to see his own handwriting. He ran into his bedroom to show the photo to his wife, Laura Beaman, and get her thoughts. While the handwriting was Ron's, Laura admitted she first thought it was a "hoax."
“You blow it up and you see the postmark and the date of it, and the address is right and everything,” Laura said. “It just dumbfounded us, I guess you would say.”
A woman posted to Facebook that she found the box of letters in her desk drawer and wanted to return them to their owners. The letters date back to January of 1967, when the couple wrote back and forth every day while Ron was away at military boot camp.
Neither knew the letters were missing before they saw the post.
“I appreciate the lady that reached out to me. It was so unexpected, again, didn’t know they were gone,” Ron said. “Hadn’t seen them for years, but I tried to give her a little something for bringing them back, but she wouldn’t hear of it. She just wanted to get them back to where they belonged.”
After getting the letters back, the couple has found themselves reminiscing on where life has taken them over the last almost 56 years of their marriage.
“I tried reading one of the letters out loud to him, and I couldn’t get past the first sentence,” Laura said. “It did bring back a flood of memories of what we went through at the time.”
The pair originally got together after Ron graduated high school. Laura didn't graduate until two years after him, but they had a class together in school. They got married three years later at 18 and 20.
“It was young love, and you thought you had the world by its tail, but now after all these years, I’d say its mature love now,” Laura said.
While they were dating, one of Ron’s aunts pointed out that the couple had met long before.
“Our parents had went to the same church when we were small, but the church split, and when it split, families go different directions,” Laura said. “When we were dating, one of his aunts made the remark, ‘I remember you two playing in the churchyard.’ I have no memory of it; he was just one of those dumb boys out there giving girls a hard time.”
The couple will celebrate their 56th wedding anniversary this year, and they said this was the best present they could have asked for to mark the milestone.
“It's been a rollercoaster, but it's been a good one,” Laura said. “I’d do it all over again.”
“Me too,” Ron said with a laugh.
