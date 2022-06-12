The Noyes Home for Children has a new resident, but unlike most children who occupy the hallways, this resident has four stubby legs and a wet nose.
Newton Noyes, or “Newt” for short, is a French bulldog and the newest addition to the Noyes Home. He can be found on the playground running around with children, taking walks down the street or simply sitting with a child who’s going through a rough time. His official title is Chief Happiness Officer, and executive director Chelsea Howlett said the kids at the Noyes Home love having a companion.
“He’s just a joy to the children and to the staff,” Howlett said. “When kids are having a hard time, we will ask if they want to spend some time with Newt. Newton sometimes just instinctually goes to the one child or staff member who maybe is having a hard time and just sits with them and is that calm presence that they need.”
Newt is a little over a year old and has been at the Noyes Home since February. One worry was that since the Noyes Home runs on donations, bringing in a dog would be an extra expense. But instead, community members have wrapped their arms around the pup and made it possible.
Howlett said one family paid for Newt’s adoption fee, another is playing for his flea, tick and heartworm medication, a community group is taking care of his vet bills and Nestle Purina is providing a lifetime supply of food and treats.
Lisa Weil is a controller at Nestle Purina and said as soon as they saw the Facebook post announcing Newt’s arrival at the Noyes Home, they wanted to help.
“We feel like it’s an honor to be feeding Newton and providing his food and that he is a Pro Plan dog,” Weil said. “We’re just really happy to see him here and enriching the lives of everyone who lives here.”
Newt was already eating Pro Plan, a Nestle Purina food for working dogs, before the partnership with Nestle Purina began. In fact, Nestle Purina was unknowingly part of the adoption from the very start. When Howlett first began looking for a dog, she used Petfinder, a program owned by Nestle Purina.
Howlett said in all her years working at the Noyes Home, the children always wanted a dog, but the idea was always tossed aside. She said staff would bring in their dogs and pet therapy groups would visit, so they believed they were filling that need. But then, the pandemic hit.
When visitors were no longer allowed inside the Noyes Home and kids weren’t able to do their normal activities, Howlett asked the executive committee if they would consider getting a dog, and the vote was unanimous: Yes, but it had to be a rescue.
“We know that our kids come from some tough situations, and we felt that there could be some relatability in the sense that Newt didn’t come as a puppy and we didn’t know exactly what his early life was like, but yet he’s capable of love, and he wants love and acceptance,” Howlett said. “So, we’re hoping that they’re able to see those parallels in his story in their own.”
Newt was adopted in August of 2021 and had to undergo a few months of training before he could work at the Noyes Home. He’s deaf, so Howlett said he had to learn to respond to hand signals. He’s supervised by staff while inside the Noyes Home and wears a vibration collar that will notify him when he needs to pay attention.
She said not only is he a fun companion for the children, partaking in almost every activity that goes on at the Noyes Home, but he also is teaching the children some responsibility. Howlett said the kids bathe him and clean up after him as any family would do.
Weil said it’s a great thing to hear about all that’s happening inside the Noyes Home, and she’s glad Nestle Purina could help take something off of the Noyes Home’s plate by providing food for Newt.
“(At) Purina, we really believe that people and pets are better together,” Weil said.
