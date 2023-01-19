“Parker,” a short film based on a Kansas City family and involving a St. Joseph cinematographer, premieres at 6 p.m. on Thursday, the opening day of the Sundance Film Festival.
Jackson Montemayor, a St. Joseph native, is in Park City, Utah for the festival weekend. He is the cinematographer for “Parker”.
“It was incredible. You know, Sundance is such a prestigious film festival,” Montemayor said. “It’s very rare to get your film into there. I think less than 1% of films that are submitted to Sundance get in.”
“Parker,” directed by Sharon Liese and Catherine Hoffman, explores the significance of a name. Three generations of a Kansas City family choose its own last name, something many Black Americans could not do. The family picks “Parker” after their grandfather, Adolphus Parker.
“It’s an interesting juxtaposition from today to back then because Parker was originally given to his great-grandfather as a slave name that was forced upon them, and now his family, they had the decision to claim that name for themselves, that it’s their freedom to choose that name,” Montemayor said.
Montemayor, a Central High School graduate, first picked up a camera about 20 years ago in his grandmother’s St. Joseph home. He credits his hometown for sparking his love for film and cinematography.
The first film Montemayor made was with his older brother, Cameron, who works for the St. Joseph News-Press, on their grandma’s living room table.
“It was a silly movie about aliens coming down and invading, and we had these little alien action figures,” Montemayor said. “We filmed it and then watched it on TV, and we laughed and just loved it.”
Tickets are available for purchase online to watch “Parker” and other films on-demand from Jan. 24 to 29 for $25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.