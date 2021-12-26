Jesus Llanas-Ortiz walks through the gates of Phil Welch Stadium and picks up a bucket of baseballs — a luxury in his hometown of Santa Cruz del Oregano, Mexico.
Llanas-Ortiz moved to St. Joseph nearly 20 years ago, and for the last four years, he has returned home with baseballs.
“They don’t have too many balls,” Llanas-Ortiz said of Santa Cruz del Oregano. “It costs too much. They don’t have too much money.”
He said the town only has two or three baseballs. If they are lost, the residents can’t play games.
Llanas-Ortiz works at Boudreaux’s Louisiana Seafood & Steaks, and that’s where he met Gary Lewis. Four years ago, they got to talking about the Little League World Series, which was on TV at the time. Llanas-Ortiz told Lewis his town doesn’t play baseball very often because they don’t have balls.
“It’s kind of like ‘The Sandlot’ — no ball, no baseball game,” Lewis said. “It broke my heart when I heard that kids were not being able to play baseball because they didn’t have any balls. Then I remembered I had buckets of used baseballs in my garage.”
That’s when the tradition started. Llanas-Ortiz took about 20 baseballs on a trip home and they were a hit.
“He came back and the next year, he asked me for more,” Lewis said. “We did another year and then we did another year after that. This year, we’re kind of expanding things a little bit.”
Lewis invited the St. Joseph Mustangs to join.
“We have a great giving community that supports each other,” said Ky Turner, the general manager of the Mustangs. “The fact that we could potentially help people outside of our country even is an awesome thing, and using baseball as that vehicle is just something that we’re happy to do.”
Between Lewis and Turner, Llanas-Ortiz is taking home more than 50 baseballs this year, including 24 brand new ones.
Lewis wants these donations to be just the beginning. He envisions fans giving used baseballs throughout future Mustangs seasons. Any collected will then be sent to cities across the world that can’t afford baseballs.
“Let’s ship some balls and bats and gloves,” Turner said. “Who knows? Maybe 10 to 15 years down the line, maybe one of these players could end up playing for the Mustangs. What a story that would be.”
