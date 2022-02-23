Instructors at the St. Joseph Arts Academy help students hone in on all of their musical skills, but this week is focused on the piano.
“Piano Week” means all hands on deck, or “all ears on deck” as Jason Riley, the director of the Arts Academy, likes to describe it.
“We’re celebrating the instrument itself but also the people that have played it, the composers who have dedicated their music to it and also our teachers here who work with students of all levels,” Riley said.
Darren Verbick, an instructor at the academy, said that just like any skill, playing piano takes hard work.
“I’ve been playing for about 50 years now and I’m still learning stuff. It’s like anything else; you get out of it what you put into it,” said Darren Verbick, an instructor at the St. Joseph Arts Academy.
Before he became an instructor at the arts academy, Verbick was the fine arts coordinator for the St. Joseph School District. Once upon a time, he and other individuals researched how students within the three local high schools were able to excel and score 30 or above on the ACT.
“The only thing that was equal was all those kids that were “Bright Flight” students either were actively involved or had been involved in a performing art, whether that be band, choir, orchestra, private lessons, whatever. That was the only common denominator we could find,” Verbick said.
Aside from the positive effects learning to play the piano has on the visuomotor skills of an individual, it also allows people to express themselves musically.
Mastering the piano certainly doesn’t come overnight, though it is easier for some than it is for others. Verbick said he notices a sense of pride students have in themselves whenever skills finally click. He also feels the skills the students acquire during their time being mentored translate to other professions, be it in the field of nursing, contracting, construction and more.
“It doesn’t matter if they decide to make a career out of music or anything else. They know intrinsically what it takes to perform, and they decide the level they want to be at,” Verbick said.
The Arts Academy is offering free registration and a first lesson for students who sign up before Feb. 27. Lessons are open for all ages. People who are interested can visit the St. Joseph Arts Academy Facebook page.
