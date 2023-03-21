With spring break underway for local students, many parents are left looking for options to keep their children entertained. Fortunately, several organizations are stepping up.
YWCA Family Resource Director Angelina Taylor said the GRIT center has expanded its after-school teen program hours to account for students on spring break.
“We usually open only from 3 to 7 p.m.,” Taylor said. “So knowing that there's more time out during the day, that's when we open up at 12 p.m. We like to let them sleep in a little bit because it is spring break. So that's why we extend it from noon to 7 at night.”
The GRIT center offers activity options like arts and crafts and video games as well as focuses on teaching life skills.
“We teach them life-building skills and emotional-cultivating skills like how to contain emotions,” Taylor said. “We do a lot of artistic self-expression as well. It's kind of like a safe haven they could come to within the community. They can have those discussions that they're not necessarily able to have with family members.”
Taylor said during spring break, the GRIT center serves lunch and dinner for teens.
“We provide necessary resources like allowing students to wash their clothes and get a hot meal,” Taylor said. “It’s a safe environment to where they can have nurturing educational experiences.”
GRIT center teen advocate Nick Powell said he sees the impact that these programs have on kids.
“I see them get engaged with activities that they may not have had the time to explore in public school and make connections with people that they may not have met in their own school,” Powell said. “They see that here, they’re in a healthy and safe environment.”
InterServ is offering an open gym for students from 1 to 6 p.m. this week with the hopes of providing kids staying in St, Joseph a fun escape.
“If you have kids that want to play and have a good time in a safe environment, you got all week to bring them down,” said Vanzell McGrew, InterServ program manager. “We have a few that utilize it but we would like to have your kids here utilizing these programs every day.”
One local business, AR Workshop is also offering a fun staycation program for kids ages 7 to 14.
“Our spring break program is where you can just bring your kids in, drop them off, let us handle all the details, clean up and give the parents a free break,” said Dallas Kelly, Employee at AR Workshops. “We also have parents that bring their children and do projects with them during spring break too. It just gives them the opportunity to enjoy that time with their parent.”
The program offers many different craft options for kids to choose from.
“Last year we did tie-dye but we also have options people can choose from like a unicorn, mermaid tail to gaming controllers for the kids that play Xbox or Playstation,” Kelly said. “We have a variety of things.”
While their spring break programs will wrap up on Friday, all three organizations also offer summer programs.
