Chiefs Training Camp has brought more than just fun to the community for the past 13 years. For some, it’s been a launch pad for a career in sports.
At the forefront, training camp increases traffic to businesses and promotes economic growth for the city, it also allows people to get a foot in the door in a field full of stiff competition.
This rang true for Chris Kerford, a Missouri Western State University graduate, who took advantage of opportunities available through training camp. He started as an intern and gained momentum from there.
“For me, sports has always been a way of like bonding, being a part of something bigger than yourself, and there’s always been some exciting,” Kerford said. “Even if you were working for the athletic department like I was working at Missouri Western, it was completely different when the Chiefs came. It’s a whole different level of professionalism, whole different level of expectations, from fans, from customers, and also with the Chiefs side, seeing how diligent they are about every single detail. So it was one of the biggest experiences for what the ‘real world’ is.”
From wiping down bleachers when it rained to organizing the helmet walk, Kerford learned that no task was too big or too small to be tended to from his mentor Brett Esely, who was serving as the athletic director at Missouri Western at the time. Kerford worked as an intern, and then in his second year came back to be in charge and managing the 15-20 interns to make sure each day ran smoothly.
Following interning with the Chiefs through camp for two years while at Missouri Western for undergrad, Kerford was full time with the team the semester before he graduated in 2014, working in the marketing and events department. He moved to Houston, Texas, five days after graduation to start with the Texans, a new job opportunity thanks to his experience through college.
“Going into it, I had no idea what to expect, even when I got the Chiefs internship, I was like, ‘I don’t know ... what’s happening here,’” Kerford said. “I was like, ‘I’m a Missouri Western graduate, don’t really know what to expect,’ but once you get in, no one really cares where you’re from, it’s all work ethic. So like, what can you bring? What do people see in you, how you treat people? I mean, anyone can really get in and kind of build their own way.”
Kerford shuffled around the NFL the first several years out of school, first with the Houston Texans for three years in marketing and events, back to Kansas City with the Chiefs for a year and then he stayed with the Jacksonville Jaguars for three years. Following that stint, he worked for the Miami Dolphins and last August, he joined the San Antonio Spurs working in partnerships.
“The advice I tell students now that I talk to is get started right away, don’t wait,” Kerford said. “I’ve looked at a lot of resumes at this point in my life trying to hire people and the biggest thing is experience. I don’t really care where you’re from school wise, no one ever asks you about your GPA ... It’s more of what experience you have, like what can you bring value wise?”
Without having training camp as that chance to get his start in the field, Kerford does not believe he would be anywhere near where he is today. With a stiff competition in the field, listing “worked an NFL training camp” on a resume can help one stick out across hundreds of others.
An intern of Kerford’s, Nick Stegmann, has brought what he learned as a graduate student intern at Missouri Western into the next generation of interns and workers in the sports field. Now as training camp manager, and also as a sports marketing teacher at Central High School, Stegmann brings unique insight and opportunities to students deciding where they want to take their career next.
“I had the experience of working with Lincoln University at the time for two years up to that point, including high school four years up to that point,” Stegmann said. “I did the training camp internship a second year in 2018, and that led into doing all of the things that I’m doing now, really, I mean, I worked for Sporting Kansas City, the Kansas City Sports Commission. I still work with the Big 12 occasionally. I actually took some sports marketing students to the Big 12 basketball media days last fall that I was helping with in college.”
Stegmann has been responsible for the interns for the last four years, and through that, he has seen many of those students move on to the next level in either professional or collegiate sports. With a long-standing passion for sports, football in particular, he gets to live out his dreams in a different way and share it with the next generation of sport professionals. That led to him pouring so much of his experience into the sports marketing classes at Central.
“The big thing with the sports marketing program is being able to kind of give them a start, kind of see what opportunities are out there,” Stegmann said. “Because with the stuff that we’re doing at the high school level, there’s a lot of people who wouldn’t normally have this kind of opportunity. So I think with having this opportunity available to high school students, it allows them to kind of see from a 10,000 foot view what they can do.”
Missouri Western offers credit for those who fulfill the internship over the summer with the Chiefs. Esely, director of development and sports commission for St. Joseph, worked with the university for 21 years and was there when training camp began. He said the experience these students get through the monthlong ‘course,’ of sorts, is invaluable.
“I also worked with some interns that helped me directly with oversight and management at camp, and as a result of that, some of those interns got the opportunity to work directly for the Chiefs because as you can imagine at training camp, yes, what you see on the field is one thing, but when you’re conducting an NFL training camp, there is a lot behind the scenes that people don’t see that they bring in temporarily during camp,” Esely said. “Whether that’s with sports medicine, where that’s with marketing, special events, logistics, managing kids club, day-to-day functions at training camp ... a ton of opportunities to get involved depending on what your area of emphasis is.”
While some of the positions provided through training camp may not be glamorous, Esely said even in those entry-level jobs, when an intern shows up ready to take on any task, the more opportunities they will be given.
“We talk so much about economics and impact and who comes to town, but when you think about it as well, there’s a huge learning opportunity there, and a number of our students have taken advantage of that,” Esely said.
Both Esely and Kerford emphasized that the networking that comes from working an event like this for an NFL team can set applicants apart when it comes to find full time positions in the industry.
“Well, it’s all about relationships and managing people, I’ve heard that from a number of folks I’ve worked with over the years,” Esely said. “It’s good to be available. It’s good to arrive early. It’s good to stay late because guess what? You’re always working for a reference. And in some cases, when interns show up and they ask for the first time, well, what do I get paid? Well, in some cases, internships may not come with pay. But what I would say is, is you’re working for a reference, and that reference is valuable because there are a number of positions available depending on where you want to go and what you want to do.”
