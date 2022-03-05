Far from the fighting in Ukraine, men and women gather inside a small church at the corner of Virginia and Sherman streets.
In a liturgy partly in their parents’ native language, these second-generation Americans keep the flame of Ukraine burning on the South Side. The St. Joseph Ukrainian Catholic Church, located just off Lake Avenue, has served an immigrant community for more than 100 years. Today, a dwindling congregation clings to old traditions as their parents’ homeland experiences a new wave of violence.
“We lost most of the elderly,” said Bo Schawinsky, whose parents came to the United States in 1950. “Most that are here are the descendants.”
St. Joseph’s Ukrainian community is fully Americanized but maintains a strong attachment to the land that their parents left behind. To them, images of Russia’s invasion are both heartbreaking and eerily similar to the stories that their parents told.
“I could not fall asleep,” said Adam Bolonyi, a South Side resident whose father, Michael, was born in Ukraine. “I told my sister, ‘I could not fall asleep.’ It bothered me that much. Because it’s in our blood.”
No return
Michael Bolonyi followed a path similar to other Ukrainians who came to St. Joseph in the early 1950s. It’s a story of war, refugee camps and a new life anchored in a tight-knit immigrant community. Adam Bolonyi said his father was involved in partisan activities during World War II, suffered a serious throat injury and fell in love with Inge, the Austrian nurse who cared for him. They would marry and have seven children.
Michael and Inge came to the United States after the war to work on a farm near Cameron, Missouri.
“He heard about the South Side and the packing plants,” his son recalls. “One morning he walked from Cameron all the way to St. Joseph. He finally got a ride at King Hill and Alabama.”
Walking 30 miles might have seemed easy for those who experienced life first under Soviet dictator Josef Stalin and then German occupation. Schawinsky said his parents grew up during a famine in the 1930s following Stalin’s collectivization of agriculture and then relocated to Germany after the Wehrmacht moved through Ukraine.
They heard there was work, and they were right. But the work was in the Nazi forced labor system.
George Kobzej’s father, Ivan, fought in a Ukrainian unit and was captured by the Germans during the war. George Kobzej said his father always remembered the sound of Germans dragging dead bodies from the prisoner of war barracks.
“If they were on the third or fourth floor of the barracks, the guards would drag them all the way down by their legs,” the son recalls his father telling him. “Their heads would bounce on the stairs all the way down.”
Ivan Kobzej was healthy enough to be assigned work on a German farm, where he met his future wife, Nadja. After the war, it became clear that any Ukrainian who spent time in the west, even as a POW or in forced labor, would be treated harshly in Stalin’s Soviet Union.
They spent time in a displaced persons camp, and George Kobzej was born while the family was still in Germany. They were able to immigrate to the United States and found work on a farm in Kidder, Missouri, before relocating to St. Joseph.
“My dad thought the German farmer moved over here with us,” George Kobzej said. “The farmer in Kidder was just as mean.”
A new life
The immigrant families adapted to their new lives, working at packing plants, taking second jobs, raising large families and attending the Ukrainian church, which is Catholic but not Roman. It follows a liturgy that resembles Eastern Orthodox traditions.
“It was so tight,” Adam Bolonyi said. “Some of the best and fondest memories growing up were the weddings. It lasted all weekend: Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It was always packed with music and food.”
It wasn’t always easy, George Kobzej said.
“We grew up as displaced persons,” he said. “My dad had several run-ins with people who didn’t want us here. I had run-ins with kids at school. They called me DP. I didn’t know what that meant.”
The connection to the old country diminished over time, but it was never fully extinguished. George Kobzej said his father read a Ukrainian newspaper called Svoboda.
“You could tell my dad’s moods by what he read in that paper,” he said.
Adam Bolonyi said the church would sometimes arrange to have letters sent from his father to family members who remained in Ukraine, which was then part of the Soviet Union. It was important to not have direct contact, he said, because Soviet authorities believed Michael Bolonyi was dead.
George Kobzej said his mother lived long enough to see Ukraine gain its independence after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. She was able to visit a sister who lived near Kyiv. She also took advantage of the cheap dental care.
“She came back with a mouth full of gold teeth,” he said.
Different worlds
Most of that first generation is gone now. The church is filled with only seven or eight people on some weekends, but they still recite prayers in Ukrainian, just like their parents.
In recent years, some have attempted to reconnect with long-lost relatives. George Kobzej got to know a grand-niece, Daryna Kubyshkina, who grew up near Kyiv and currently studies languages in Slovakia. A couple of years ago, Kubyshkina was able to visit St. Joseph for a week.
Today, she finds herself in the same position as those who immigrated to the U.S. decades ago. She is a Ukrainian separated from her homeland, following tragic events from a distance and unsure when she will be able to return.
“My mom said, ‘Everything is OK. Don’t worry,’” Kubyshkina said in a Zoom interview from Slovakia. “I’m afraid she didn’t tell me everything.”
George Kobzej always felt like a man torn between different worlds. He spoke fluent German until he was 7, grew up in the United States and served in the U.S. Air Force.
He can’t shake the feeling that Ukraine, a country he has never set foot in, remains at the root of his identity.
“All the Ukrainians I knew were hard workers,” he said. “They worked for everything they owned. Just growing up, the Ukrainians took care of each other and there was a sense of belonging.”
