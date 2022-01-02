While many spent the chilly day after the region’s first snowfall inside, some found the wintry conditions a great reason to get out of the house.
The snow-covered ground Sunday offered a perfect opportunity for a favorite winter pastime — sledding.
One of the most popular places to sled in St. Joseph is the steep hill behind Truman Middle School. Brothers Logan and Jayden Valencia-Tyler were excited to get out on the hill Sunday.
“This is the spot in St. Joe,” Amanda Valencia-Tyler, their mother, said. “This is the sledding hill. You wanna do some sledding, this is the place to be.”
Amanda Valencia-Tyler said they were not able to find sleds Sunday so they had to borrow some from a friend instead.
Besides sledding, Logan and Jayden Valencia-Tyler said they like to make snowmen, igloos and snow angels when playing outside in the winter. Both said there wasn’t enough snow available Sunday to make snowmen.
While the hill behind Truman is a popular sledding location, it is not the only spot in town for it. Brother and sister Nolan and Riley Bottorff said their favorite place to go is the hill across from City Hall and Civic Center Park.
“I’ve been running around, climbing up the stairs to sled down the hill on both sides,” Nolan Bottorff said. “And hitting the snow when I fall.”
When he is sledding, Nolan Bottorff said his strategy is to grab the reins of his sled and lean in the opposite direction that he wants to go in.
“So, if I’m going to dodge that set of stairs (on the hill), and I’m going for it, I will lean like right and take a left,” he said.
Riley Bottorff said when she sleds she likes to go backward, sideways and while standing up. She also enjoys participating in snowball fights and making snow angels.
Besides the hill across from Civic Center Park, the Bottorffs said they like to sled on a hill near their house.
