While not much snow has fallen in the area this year, the slopes at Snow Creek Ski Area were able to open to customers this weekend.
Thanks to the addition of artificial snow, Snow Creek in Weston offered skiing, snowboarding and tubing for those looking for some winter fun. Thom Crowson, senior manager for mountain operations at Snow Creek, said the opening days for the facility have been great.
“We got a real lucky break from Mother Nature about a week ago,” Crowson said. “I’ll tell you what, two weeks ago I was standing right here looking up the hill in shorts and flip-flops watching all the rain melt snow off the hill.”
With a little snow on the ground and cool temperatures last week, crews at Snow Creek were able to get the snowmakers into action and dump about 2,500 tons on the hill.
“The weather’s been beautiful,” he said. “... (It’s) just been a wonderful time.”
Snowboarder Mazem Atieh visited Sunday and said he has been to Snow Creek 10 to 15 times. Living in St. Joseph, he said the resort is one of the only places like it in the area.
“I’m just now kinda getting the hang of things to where I can like go out and try to some more dangerous stuff, I guess,” he said.
Crowson said because Snow Creek is positioned near Kansas City, it’s not a place where people are used to having a lot of snow.
“And that’s really all we do, we watch the weather and we wait for that magic moment when the temperature is low enough that we can get the snowmakers out here and just go crazy with the snow guns that we got all over the place,” he said.
Crowson said real snow layering on top of the artificial snow doesn’t impact it much. He explained that they have more artificial snow than real snow. Out of four feet of total snow, he said about of inch of it is real.
“In all honesty, I don’t think anybody really notices the difference anymore (between the types of snow),” Crowson said. “Back in the old days, it was a little different. But now we do such a good job grooming, it’s all the same.”
On Fridays, Snow Creek will be open from 4 to 10 p.m. The resort also is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. This year, Crowson said they will not have as many days open as previously, but they are working to make the ones when they are operating as good as they can be.
“... We’re really focused on quality, making sure that we’re not trying to make it longer at the expense of what the customers get,” he said.
Like many other industries, Snow Creek is experiencing staffing shortages.
“We’re hoping as the season goes on, as we get more employees, we’ll be able to expand a little bit more,” Crowson said. “And maybe as we get a little bit more snow here …”
