At first glance, there’s nothing unusual about Turney, Missouri.
With its post office, towering grain bin and two-lane highway, the Clinton County community gives an impression of a typical small town. But a closer look reveals something else. Small antennae atop the grain bin will give the town’s population the kind of high-speed internet access that’s anything but typical in parts of rural America.
“It’s no longer nice to have internet capacity,” said state Rep. Randy Railsback, whose district includes Turney. “Today, we have to have it.”
The obstacles to high-speed internet are well known. Low population density and vast distances make it less attractive for companies to extend fiber lines to sparsely populated areas. In Turney, businesses, community groups and university experts came together to find a unique solution.
From the highest point in town, an antenna sends a wireless broadband signal to multi-point radios in individual homes. Then, an intelligent router system, developed by the University of Missouri Science and Technology, will utilize machine learning to anticipate usage patterns and allocate extra bandwidth to some users when they need it.
“The big innovation is the intelligent router,” said Dr. Casey Canfield, assistant professor of engineering management and systems engineering at Missouri S&T. “This is a first attempt to do it, to see if we can dynamically allocate based on usage.”
Canfield and others at Missouri S&T worked with multiple partners, including Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Massachusetts, United Fiber, University of Missouri Extension and a community betterment group called The Clinton County Initiative. A project launch was held last month for high-speed internet that’s able to serve 30 to 50 households, although Canfield said it will take time to amass the usage data for the intelligent routers.
The system still has drawbacks, namely line-of-sight necessary for access to the tower’s wireless signal, but Railsback said the intelligent router promises to give extra capacity that’s been missing in communities that can’t get access to a fiber connection.
“The best way is fiber for everyone,” he said. “But we’re a ways down the road from where we can do that. If this experiment can be made to work, that’ll be fantastic.”
Railsback said the pandemic highlighted the importance of high-speed internet for rural schools, health providers, businesses and overall quality of life. Up to 19 million Americans lack access to high-speed broadband, according to the Federal Communications Commission, including some who had to rely on hotspots and unreliable service when schools and businesses were closed.
“We were literally getting by for some time,” Railsback said. “That’s no longer acceptable. If we don’t have enough capacity, and I don’t mean a little bit, I mean enough to serve not only the schools but any kind of start-up business, we’re hindering economic development.”
The Turney project was made possible with a $300,000 grant from the National Science Foundation. Canfield said the router is developed with open-source software so other communities can build on the technology, but she said it will be a long process to bring high-speed internet to every corner of the country.
But it was done with electricity, so it can be done with the internet.
“It’s going to take a long time. It’s going to get expensive,” she said. “People are starting to see the internet and broadband as a utility.”
