The term “side hustle” generally refers to work done in addition to a full-time job that brings in supplemental income.
Side hustles often begin as a means to provide extra spending money or cover bills, but some eventually turn into full-fledged businesses.
According to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau, nearly 3 million full-time workers (2.5% of total) had side hustles in 2019 and earned a median of $6,800 annually from this extra work. These numbers are likely to increase amid the COVID-19 pandemic, alongside record numbers of new business applications.
Interestingly, certain privately conducted surveys show that up to a third or even as many as 45% of Americans perform work on the side. Census Bureau estimates are likely lower due to several factors pertaining to how side hustle work is defined and hesitancy among respondents to report side income on government forms. For one, the Census Bureau survey questionnaire asks respondents specifically about “self-employment income” from their “own businesses.” Less serious side hustlers or those who earn only a minimal amount of money may not view their efforts as actual businesses and thus might not report their side hustle earnings.
In addition, workers may be hesitant to report under-the-table pay to a government agency for fear of being taxed. As such, the side hustle estimates calculated using census data reflect those more legitimate business ventures that workers are willing to report to a government agency.
These factors perhaps contribute to the fact that higher-income workers are much more likely than low-wage workers to have side hustles, based on Census Bureau data. More than 5% of full-time workers earning over $100,000 per year have side hustles, twice the rate of workers earning $50,000 to $75,000 and more than six times the rate of workers earning less than $25,000. Having a side hustle is also correlated with educational attainment. Almost 4% of workers with a bachelor’s degree or higher have side hustles, compared with just 1.2% of high school graduates.
The prevalence of side hustle workers also varies by location across the U.S. Some of the midwestern and Great Plains states have much larger shares of side hustlers than other parts of the country. At the state level, South Dakota (4.6%) and Nebraska (4.2%) have the largest percentage of workers with a side hustle. Workers in these two states tend to earn more from their side businesses as well, with median incomes of $7,500 and $8,000 respectively.
While Missouri cities like Kansas City and St. Louis ranked in the top 25 on the list, St. Joseph did not place in the top 100. This wasn’t a surprise to Jeff Baker, a St. Joseph resident who has multiple side hustles, including driving for ride-sharing apps like Uber and delivering meals through a variety of different apps.
“In a town this size, there’s not as much action when it comes to the volume of orders and good tips as there is in bigger cities,” he said. “There’s been times I’ve driven to the airport in Kansas City because the amount of money I make in tips way outweighs the money that I’m eating paying for gas.”
Knowing other Uber and Lyft drivers, Baker said there’s a small enough community of people with side hustles that they let each other know what the next big thing is in the area.
“It could be something like a drink delivery service or grocery shopping, we’re helping each other out. A lot of us just don’t do well with the 9-to-5, and this is a good way for us to be our own boss,” he said.
To determine the metropolitan areas with the most residents who have side hustles, researchers from BackgroundChecks.org analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metro areas were ranked by the percentage of workers with a side hustle, defined as full-time workers who have positive self-employment income that is less than their wage and salary income.
Researchers also calculated the number of total workers with a side hustle, median total income for workers with a side hustle, median side hustle income and median total income for all workers. Only the 100 largest metros in the U.S. were included in the analysis.
News-Press NOW reporter
Andrew Gaug contributed to this story.
