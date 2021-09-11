On Sept. 11, 2001, then-19-year-old Joseph Marmaud turned on the TV just in time to see the second plane crash into the South Tower, where his godmother, Donna Wilson, worked.
“I realized that Aunt Donna was in the buildings,” Joseph said. “I kept calling my parents like, ‘Do you guys realize that?’ They were like, ‘Yeah, we know, but everything’s going to be fine.’ Then everything started collapsing.”
Joseph grew up in Brooklyn, New York, which his sister, Jessica Jones, doesn’t remember because by the time she was 3, the family packed into a station wagon and moved 1,000 miles to St. Joseph. People came out to visit, including Donna — their mother’s best friend.
“We called her Aunt Donna,” Joseph said. “She wasn’t Donna or Ms. Wilson, she was just Aunt Donna. It was just like they were family. They weren’t just friends.”
Donna wasn’t married and didn’t have children of her own, so she spoiled Joseph and Jessica, who described her as giving, loving and outgoing.
“If I wanted something and my parents wouldn’t get it, she got it for me,” Joseph said. “It didn’t matter how much it cost.”
Donna was vice president of Aon, an insurance company, which operated out of multiple floors in the World Trade Center. On that day in 2001, people said she actually made it to the ground floor before the towers collapsed.
Jessica was 12 at the time, and much of that day didn’t register.
“(My dad or Joseph) turned to me and said, ‘Hey, you know Aunt Donna worked in the South Tower, and we can’t find her.’ But nothing ever hit me,” Jessica said. “I was like, ‘Oh, she’s going to have quite a story to tell when she calls later.’ It never clicked that she’s not coming home.”
For the rest of the family, realization began to sink in. Other friends and family members called to let them know they were OK. But they never heard from Donna.
“Once the North Tower fell, I had this feeling that she didn’t make it out,” Joseph said. “Because at that point, of course, you didn’t know how many people were in the building still. But you’re like, the odds are not good if you haven’t heard from them yet.”
It wasn’t until six months later that her body was recovered from the rubble and identified.
“There’s so many that’s not accounted for, so I’m just thankful that we got that closure because there’s always that ‘what if,’” Jessica said.
But it really didn’t sink in for Jessica until she visited the memorial in 2010 with her husband, parents and Donna’s sister. They were taken to a special room for family members of victims, and the walls were covered with tributes.
“I was looking at the construction,” Jessica said. “We were maybe on the seventh or eighth floor, so we weren’t that high up. But I was like, ‘I should be in her office looking out the window right now. I shouldn’t be here.’ I think that’s kind of when it hit me the most. Wow, this is real, like seeing that, that really happened.”
Joseph calls September the worst month of the year. The anniversary brings forth memories and emotions that are usually tucked away.
“For a lot of people, you’re watching history on TV, but I’m watching basically my relative die over and over again,” Joseph said.
But they try to focus on the positive. Joseph and Jessica like to read stories of the people who weren’t in the towers, because of lucky circumstances — a doctor’s appointment or a traffic jam.
And both talk about Donna to keep her memory alive.
“I tell my kids about her all the time,” Jessica said. “My oldest shares a middle name with her and she knows that. She’s proud of the fact.”
