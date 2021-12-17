Christmas is just a week away and many people are out looking to buy last-minute holiday gifts before time runs out.
Many local shops around town have been seeing an increase in customers as the holiday gets closer and have some ideas that can fit anyone’s Christmas wish list. Whether it's something for the babysitters, co-workers, coaches or closer relations like moms and husbands, there are suggestions out there to help wrap up those final gifts on the holiday list.
“We have been selling lots of fun coasters for stocking stuffers," said Joel Barnes, the owner of Bee and Thistle.
For men, cologne and barware have been two big last-minute sellers, he said and for women bath bombs and perfume have been top purchases this week.
“Over on the provision side with our gourmet kitchen, we’re having people buy a lot of our spirits, from champagnes to wines and bloody Mary mixes,” Barnes said. “Compote crackers for parties and events are a good addition.”
Most items are priced under $20, making last-minute items an affordable option.
“Something coming from the heart that I necessarily hadn’t asked for or thought of has always been my favorite gift to receive,” Barnes said. “A gift with sentimental value is the best in my opinion.”
Food is a good option for a last-minute gift.
“A new gift for everyone is appetizers from Crackerology,” said Hannah Yantz, a sales associate at Jamie’s Secret Garden. “We have holiday jams, dip mixes, and party appetizers that have been pretty popular.”
Similar to Bee and Thistle, there also are pampering gifts available such as candles, lotions, soaps and jewelry.
If you are looking for a simple touch, little ornaments can be tied on bags and clipped on candles for a tiny addition to a tree.
“I always enjoy getting plants,” Yantz said. “I think that's just a nice little piece of life that you can see growing and each one is unique.”
That's an option another shop owner seconds.
“We have noticed a lot of people that are really into plants this year,” said Wendy Lily, owner of Unique Unicorn. “We also have a variety of stones, incense and propagation stations and, of course, gift cards,” Lily said.
Plants are a great option for a variety of genders, any age group, or for someone looking for a new hobby.
“My favorite in-house item are the anthuriums that bloom all the time and are a beautiful hot pink,” Lily said. “My advice would be to give a gift that tailors to that person's interest this Christmas.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.