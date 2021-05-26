Shelter working to get animals adopted due to lack of space

The St. Joseph Animal Shelter is offering potential pet owners a deal to reduce overcrowding.
The shelter has too many animals, especially cats and kittens, so through Saturday, May 28, all pet adoption fees will only be $31.
“Our goal is really just to clear some space so we can keep up with the amount of animals we’re taking in," said Aubrey Silvey, the humane educator for the animal shelter. "We’re very overwhelmed, especially with cats and kittens, but with dogs, too. We’re just really full all the way around.”
Silvey said the deal is possible thanks to the Friends of the Animal Shelter.
"We’re pretty full. Our foster homes are full too. We have over 50 cats total. We also have cats out at PetCo and PetSmart that are available to adopt," she said. "We have cats everywhere, all over the place right now, so we could definitely find you a cat if you’re interested."
The shelter has reopened visitations since closing due to COVID-19. People can visit the shelter during business hours to see any animals available for adoption.
One of the available kittens is named Blueberry.
"She came to the shelter as a stay with her sister Strawberry, who is being adopted today. They were really sick when we got them so we had to treat them," Silvey said. "She’s healthy now and she’s ready for a home. She’s about two and a half months old and she’s ready to go. She’s a super sweet little kitten. She just wants to be a lap cat."
Anyone interested in adopting an animal can apply. People can sign up and look at adoptable animals at petforu.com.
