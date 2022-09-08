Chad Higdon

Chad Higdon has served the food bank for nearly 10 years and says while some prices have been going down recently, pressure on families is still noticeable.

Fall is harvest time for farmers. However, Second Harvest feeds individuals and families all year long.

Chad Higdon, executive director of Second Harvest Community Food Bank, said that all families in the area are feeling the impact of both COVID-19 and of recent inflation. He has served the food bank for about 10 years and said that many people don’t realize the extensive network of organizations that work to provide food for those in need.

