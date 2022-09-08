Fall is harvest time for farmers. However, Second Harvest feeds individuals and families all year long.
Chad Higdon, executive director of Second Harvest Community Food Bank, said that all families in the area are feeling the impact of both COVID-19 and of recent inflation. He has served the food bank for about 10 years and said that many people don’t realize the extensive network of organizations that work to provide food for those in need.
“We serve 15 Northwest Missouri counties and four Northeast Kansas counties, and we have a network of about 65 partner agencies,” he said. “We work with schools, we work with locations and towns where we have mobile pantry distributions. It’s really kind of all-encompassing ... for hunger relief efforts.”
Higdon notes that although some prices are going down recently, prices are still higher than they were less than two years ago. He said that pressure these prices put on families is still noticeable.
“We’re seeing lines (for our distributions) that are similar to the height of the pandemic,” Higdon said.
On top of that, Second Harvest is experiencing increased freight costs that make it more difficult for them to sustain their supply chains to their partners in food distribution.
“We’ve had to reduce our distributions and try to scale back some our purchasing, just to make do. But we are still out there trying to help as many people as we can,” he said.
Specific areas of need include the elderly and school children. Higdon said that Second Harvest partners with organizations like the Bartlett Center for after-school feeding programs for kids. About these after-school partnership programs in the surrounding areas.
“Sometimes parents aren’t off work until 5 o’clock,” he said.
That means the gap between after-school time and the time when parents get home is where these programs take the opportunity to fill food needs for families.
Also, every Friday, the Backpack Buddies program sends children home with a backpack filled with healthy foods to assist them and their families for the weekend.
In addition to helping fill gaps for children, senior adults benefit from “senior boxes” programs overseen by Second Harvest and its networks. For senior adults who have to make hard choices, Higdon said Second Harvest wants to at least be able to ease their minds about food needs.
He notes that Second Harvest can help with those “trade-offs” that senior adults often feel forced to make. For instance, a senior may have to choose between buying their prescription medications, paying a utility bill or having food for the week.
“The access to the food resources we have can help them make those other choice,” Higdon said.
Higdon said that often people are eligible help from Second Harvest and may not realize it. Sometimes, Higdon notes, the “pride factor” keeps people from reaching out for the help that is available. He reminds people in the area that “we’re here to try to help and to make budgets go further ... for families.”
Volunteers are crucial for the success of Second Harvest and its wide-ranging network of food distribution and assistance. Volunteers can contact the group’s website to inquire (www.shcfb.org). Those seeking eligibility can also find helpful information on the site. Many partners, such as Midtown Community Gardens, provide additional resources for Second Harvest. Two big fundraisers are coming up in the next few months.
These include “Bluegrass Battles Hunger” on Sept. 23 and 24 at Coleman Hawkins Park, and the Mayor’s Thanksgiving Dinner on Nov. 1 at the Civic Arena. Both of these will celebrate the work of Second Harvest, while also increasing the resources available to combat food scarcity in this part of Missouri and Kansas.
