The AFL-CIO of St. Joseph has been assisting families through its Adopt-A-Family program for nearly four decades, and Executive Director Nichi Seckinger says this year’s tradition is off to a good start.
“We just finished out the process to apply, and we have 782 families ... and we have about 200 of them adopted right now,” Seckinger said.
The average each year is around 700 families, she said, but adds that the organization expected a higher number this year.
She adds that this year it is easier than ever to sign up to adopt a family for Christmas, since AFL-CIO now has a new website that makes the application more accessible.
“We really could use more adopters,” she said. The current number of adopters stands at around 85. Seckinger notes that it takes only about two minutes now to sign up online, instead of the extra time it use to take to come by the AFL-CIO office.
Although the Adopt-A-Family program at Christmastime is among the program’s biggest events, the organization holds several other large events for families throughout the year. Seckinger says that the “Help Me Hotline” is around all year long and is available for anyone who needs assistance in the 18 counties it currently serves.
This hotline allows the AFL-CIO to act as a sort of hub for connecting people in need with a wide range of organizations and services throughout the area.
“We let them know what services are available, how they would be eligible for those services ... and if the things they are needing are actually available at this time,” she said.
This means that AFL-CIO has consistent interaction with virtually all the nonprofit organizations in the region and can direct callers to what they need as efficiently as possible.
“It gives them the opportunity to be empowered, but it also keeps them from getting lost in the system,” she said. “We also get calls from agencies looking for other agencies.”
Other activities the AFL-CIO is part of throughout the year include a thrift store (which has a voucher program and items for purchase), administering the Lions’ Club eyeglasses program, giving away fans during the summer and the “Soles for Christ” shoe giveaway program for school children at the end of each summer.
“We have about five programs that run all year long, and we have three programs that are annual programs,” she said.
To volunteer to be an Adopt-A-Family adopter or to participate in any other program offered by the St. Joseph AFL-CIO, visit www.helpmenow.org.
