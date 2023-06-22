Living a dream that has been years in the making, a Savannah, Missouri, athlete has his eyes set on the prize as he prepares to take the world stage.
Charlie Phillips remembers watching swimmer Michael Phelps and soccer players like Alex Morgan and Carli Lloyd represent Team USA at the 2012 Olympics in London, and it was then that he knew he wanted to represent his country.
The 26-year-old's aspirations will become reality when he represents Special Olympics USA at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin on Friday, competing in powerlifting.
“All those famous people, and I said, ‘One day, I’ll be like them,” he said. “This month, I’m just like them, and it’s amazing, and it’s amazing because I’m living my dream and I have one more thing to do, and I will achieve my dream.”
Phillips is competing in the men’s squat, men’s bench press, men’s deadlift and men’s combined bench press, deadlift and squat. He has his eyes on gold, but he just wants to finish in the top three.
“I just want to stand on top of that podium with a gold medal around my neck,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s in squat, bench, deadlift or the combination.”
Around the age of 10, Philips started to gain an interest in powerlifting while living in Pennsylvania, where he grew up. He went to the University of Villanova with his soccer team for an event and noticed a team of powerlifters. However, his father didn’t want him powerlifting at such a young age.
“He said, ‘Wait until you get a little bit older,’ and from that point on, when I hit the age of 18, I joined a powerlifting team in St. Joe,” Phillips said.
Powerlifting is more of an individual sport with “a lot of ups and downs,” Phillips said, but he loves competing with his teammates and other athletes who share a similar passion.
As the Special Olympics competition approaches, Philips said he will eat lightly and stick to his routine.
“I just take my supplements, drink my energy drink, listen to my playlists, cut out all the distractions, just focus on myself and so I just do the best I can,” he said.
As much as Philips loves powerlifting, it’s the crowd that makes it special for him.
“There’s a lot of excitement and enjoyment when everyone cheers you on and pumps you up,” he said. “That’s what I love about powerlifting.”
Philips is competing on Friday, June 23, from 3-6 a.m. Central Standard Time on ESPN networks.
