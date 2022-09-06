A Savannah, Missouri, athlete is set to get his moment on a world stage.

Charlie Phillips has been nominated to represent Special Olympics USA and Missouri at the 2023 Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany, in the powerlifting competition. 

To make it to the world games, he first must compete at the Special Olympics USA team trials in San Antonio, Texas, in November and qualify for the USA team. 

