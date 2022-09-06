Charlie Phillips competes at the Special Olympics USA Games in 2018.Phillips has been nominated to represent Special Olympics Missouri and Special Olympics USA at the 2023 Special Olympics World games in Berlin, Germany.
A Savannah, Missouri, athlete is set to get his moment on a world stage.
Charlie Phillips has been nominated to represent Special OlympicsUSA and Missouri at the 2023 Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany, in the powerlifting competition.
To make it to the world games, he first must compete at the Special Olympics USA team trials in San Antonio, Texas, in November and qualify for the USA team.
Phillips, 25, has been involved inthe SpecialOlympics for nearly 15 years and is grateful for the nomination.
“I'm very excited. I still have tears of joy," Phillips said. "I just can’t stop thinking about it."
Phillipswill becompetingat Special OlympicsUSA forpowerlifting but he alsoparticipatesin basketball and flag football.
“I just enjoy doing fun plans with my Special Olympics family likecompeting, making new friends andgoing toevents,” Phillips said.
Tina Schoonmaker, Phillips' mother, said she wasexcited and overwhelmed to hear about her son's nomination.
“It really shows that he's accomplishing his dreams,” Schoonmaker said. “He has set goals and heworkstowards them constantly. He trains three days a weekand hedoesboth Special Olympics and non-Special Olympics powerlifting competitions.”
Schoonmaker said Special Olympics has changed Phillipsas a person.
“He's not the same person that he was,” Schoonmaker said. “He was kind of sheltered, hung around adults. He didn't have any friends, per se, and was picked on at school.He's just grown tremendouslyand hasbeen given so many opportunities with the Special Olympics.”
Schoonmaker said Phillips'interest inpowerliftingbegan at a young age.
“It was at Charlie's very first state soccer games, and it was raining so his game was delayed,” Schoonmaker said. “We were at Villanova. We went toget out of the rain, and they were having powerlifting competitions going on at that timeand Charlie wantedto do it. My husband and I bothsaid, 'Later, when you get older.'”
Schoonmaker said Phillips never stopped thinking about powerlifting since that day.
“It’ssomething that he's wanted to do for a long timeandwhen he found out that they had powerlifting here (Special Olympics Missouri),there was no stopping him,” Schoonmaker said.
Phillips is always working towards the next step, Schoonmaker said.
“He says something and he tries to do it,”Schoonmakersaid. “There is no 'no' in his vocabulary. He said back when he was 10 years old that he wanted to go to the world leveland be anOlympian.He’s very goal driven.”
Phillips competed at Special Olympic USA in 2010 for track and field and in 2018 for powerlifting. He will continue training up until Special Olympics USA in November.
For more information about Special Olympics Missouri, visit the organization's website atwww.somo.org.
