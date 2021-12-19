After taking last Christmas off due to illness, "Santa Scott" is putting back on the suit for pictures and gift gifting this December.
“Last year I did have to take the season off for being sick, but I am fully recovered this year,” Scott Hoover said.
The love of Christmas, the white beard and the red suit started back when Hoover was only 21 years old.
“The first time I did it ... March of Dimes was doing a fundraiser at Kmart where they needed people to play Santa,” Hoover said. “It was only for an hour, but I became hooked and have been playing the part ever since.”
More than 30 years later, his house now resembles a winter wonderland similar to a scene from the North Pole.
“You will walk in here and Christmas has exploded,” Hoover said. “I keep collecting more items every year.”
When entering Santa's Parlor, you will see a giant Christmas teddy bear, decorated wreaths, trees, snow-covered tables and a festive bench for picture-taking.
“Unfortunately nobody has taken me up on it this year,” Hoover said. “I think people are still a little leery because of COVID-19, but I hope to get visitors before Christmas.”
Those who are interested in a visit with Santa Scott can call 816-390-7360.
