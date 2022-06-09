Saint Joseph Symphony leader hopes to reach new areas of community

The Saint Joseph Symphony has been a staple in the city for decades, and managing director Lori McAlister said the group hopes to strengthen its community ties and make music as accessible as possible in St. Joseph.
The symphony made its debut Downtown in 1959. Since the 1980s, it has been a professional orchestra comprised of a variety of musicians from all over the region. It has partnered with Missouri Western State University for 40 years. McAlister said that under the new direction of conductor Christopher Kelts, these are bright days for the group.
“It's really become a cultural cornerstone for the community,” McAlister said. “And it really is a point of pride for a community this size to be able to have a professional orchestra.”
McAlister, who has led the Symphony Society since 2019, has worked in music and arts for her entire adult life, including a recent stint as director of the arts council of Lincoln, Nebraska.
“I have always loved music,” McAlister said. “It has taken me to Wichita, Kansas; it’s taken me to Nashville; back to my home state of Nebraska; and now to St. Joe, Missouri.”
In terms of her job as managing director, she said her role is to help musicians shine.
"I do what I do well behind the scenes, so that the musically-talented folks can do what they do best on stage. It really works well," she said. "It's endlessly interesting. No two days are the same."
Soon after assuming her role in 2019, McAlister was faced with two major challenges: the onset of COVID-19 and the task of helping select a new conductor for the symphony after the departure of Rico McNeela.
After narrowing the field down to three candidates, McAlister said Kelts from Springfield, Missouri, emerged as the candidate of choice.
Kelts commutes to St. Joseph and has other educational responsibilities. This marks the first time the symphony has had a “commuting conductor.” However, McAlister said, he and the orchestra make the most of it.
“That makes things kind of interesting and challenging," she said. "The kind of preparation we used to spread out over two or three weeks is now compressed into his residency week, as we call it.”
A common theme throughout the years has been to make classical music palatable and accessible for all ages and backgrounds. Some of the ways the symphony has accomplished this include youth concerts, the conductor scheduling time with local high school orchestras and selecting a wide variety of musical genres as part of the performance calendar.
“We want to do community engagement, more outreach than we've done before, and to really hear from the community about what types of orchestral music might be of interest here," McAlister said.
McAlister said of Kelts that his approach is one of teacher and music enthusiast, as well as musical director and conductor. This allows him to connect with the high-quality professional musicians in the orchestra while also finding ways to connect the audience to the history and nuances of the music the orchestra performs.
Sponsors have stepped forward to help make the symphony’s music more accessible. Upcoming examples of this include a free concert on June 25 at 3 p.m. at First Christian Church entitled, “Baroque, Brass and BeBop.” This concert is sponsored by the Killackey Trust.
The Youth Concert Day event on Sept. 30 will be free this year, as well, thanks to two sponsors who have stepped up. The official season for the St. Joseph Symphony begins on Sept. 24.
