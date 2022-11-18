St. Joseph’s Riverside Place senior living is looking to members of the community to help its residents have a special holiday season by starting an adopt-a-resident “Angel Tree.”
Sheena Guess, Riverside's director of nursing services, said this will be the facility's first year having the Angel Tree and asking the public to join in as they want residents to have a memorable Christmas.
“Usually, we have our staff adopt a resident and the last two years we’ve had a local business adopt as well,” Guess said. “We love to hold these events for our residents because many of them don’t have anyone but us here so, we just want to make sure every resident feels the same love and will have presents to open on Christmas Day.”
The community can choose a resident from the tree, which will be located inside the lobby with the resident's name on it and some of their holiday wishes.
Guess added that some of the items they are looking for people to buy include blankets, snacks and warm clothing for the residents as winter approaches.
“We do have a $50 limit per resident. We want it to be fairly even and for everyone to feel the same love,” she said. “Our residents are good at communicating what they want ... comfort pillows are always a huge hit and blankets are popular as well.”
People also have the option to make a donation of $50 which will be spent on the residents.
All gifts need to be wrapped and returned by Friday, Dec. 16.
For more information about this year’s adopt-a-resident program or to arrange to choose a resident, call Riverside Place at 816-232-9874.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.