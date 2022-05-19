Chances are if you have been in front of a judge, it has been a municipal court judge. If you have been in front of a municipal court judge in the past 21 years, it has been Judge John Boeh.
Boeh, a recently retired municipal court judge, will be the first to say that much of his day-to-day work in the past 20-plus years on the bench involved many routine cases.
Boeh went to law school at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas, but moved to St. Joseph shortly thereafter. He began working for the city in 1983. The kinds of cases he handled in St. Joseph were a good fit for the responsibilities of the municipal court. Like his role as city attorney, municipal court cases tend to be more routine.
"We have more of the type of cases that deal with traffic, code enforcement, animal control, along with minor stealing cases," he said.
However, for Boeh, the people involved were more important than the number of cases or simply handing down fines. Municipal court is what he calls "the court of the public" since nearly everyone has traffic issues or code enforcement issues at one time or another.
"Because of this," Boeh adds, "municipal court is like a microcosm of the country."
With this, he said that both those with wealth and those with very little are part of the large daily docket of cases faced by a municipal court judge.
This also means that some are simply unable to pay the often massive fines they accrue. In many of these cases, Boeh sought alternative ways to make sure justice was served while also giving an opportunity for people to pull out of the predicament they find themselves in so their crimes won't escalate to the next level.
"What you want to try to teach people is purpose, meaning and direction in life," Boeh said.
While the courts cannot be the ones to do that, he tried to do what he could to give people an opportunity to discover or rediscover those things.
"If you constantly live on the edge, you are more likely to fall over," he said.
Those walking dangerously close to the edge can sometimes be turned in another direction when appearing in municipal court.
"I tried to do more than just fine them and move them on their way," Boeh said.
This included probation, referral to counseling or rehabilitation, or simply providing time and accountability for them to pay what they owe and make a new start. In fact, Boeh said the most rewarding part of his time on the bench is to see lives changed for the better.
"When people come up to me and say, 'I was in your court five years ago, you gave me a break, and now I am leading a better life,' this makes it all worthwhile," he said.
"Of course," he said, "the person who gets the break has to take advantage of it. Some do, and that's rewarding. Others do not."
As a private citizen now, after serving the city of St. Joseph for nearly 40 years, Boeh said he hopes the city continues to work for those who are in poverty in our community. Day after day, he saw these people most often in his court, and he hopes that all the city leaders, including the courts, can find compassionate and creative ways to continue to address the needs of the people.
