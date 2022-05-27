Memorial Day weekend is here, and many across St. Joseph and the rest of the country will be looking to show respect and appreciation for the family, friends and other loved ones who are now gone.
Visiting the graves of those who have died is a common way to showcase this gratitude, and Eric Montegna, general manager of the Meierhoffer Funeral Home and Crematory, emphasized the importance of showing respect for the dead and the living during these visits.
"Be respectful of other people. For many people, they've been here many, many years and this is a place they come this weekend to remember and honor their loved ones," he said. "For some people, this is the first time they've been here since they've experienced a loss, so emotions can run high, people can be upset, but they're here for the same reason that you are."
Montegna said making sure you know where you are going is imperative when visiting a cemetery, as landscapes change and new graves are added.
"Take your time. Find your graves first before you start carrying heavy flowers to them so you know where you're going," Montegna said. "Things look a little different every year. There's no tent there where there may have been the last time you were at that service when someone was buried, so just know your way around."
Montegna also said remembering the lessons those who have died left behind and honoring their memories should be a part of everyone’s healing process.
"But just remember when you're visiting the graves of your loved ones, their death doesn't erase everything that they meant to you or what makes you who you are," Montegna said. "So if you go through life honoring their memory, having new habits, new ways to live without them but that honor that memory, then you really are on the path to healing and that's what this weekend can mean for many, many people."
