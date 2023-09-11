St. Joseph firefighter Indigo Gaydusek, left, and Missouri Western Police Chief Jill Voltmer, give encouragement toward the end of the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Missouri Western State University Monday morning.
St. Joseph firefighter Indigo Gaydusek, left, and Missouri Western Police Chief Jill Voltmer, give encouragement toward the end of the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Missouri Western State University Monday morning.
Greg Kozol | News-Press NOW
St. Joseph firefighter Indigo Gaydusek, left, and Missouri Western Police Chief Jill Voltmer, give encouragement toward the end of the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Missouri Western State University Monday morning.
Greg Kozol | News-Press NOW
St. Joseph firefighters in full turnout gear walked up and down a flight of stairs 76 times Monday to commemorate the sacrifice of 9/11.
The story of 9/11 gets etched in history with dramatic images of planes striking the Twin Towers or a sober recounting of the lives lost on that fateful day.
But there’s a more personal way to remember what happened on 9/11, a story told one grueling step at a time.
“It’s good to know numbers and dates and everything from history,” said Chelsey Clark, director of military and veterans services at Missouri Western State University. “We can’t forget the people who were actually involved and who were affected.”
Clark joined 14 others Monday morning for the second-annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Missouri Western’s Spratt Memorial Stadium. They began walking 76 flights of stairs at 8:46 a.m., the moment 22 years ago when the first plane struck the Twin Towers.
The memorial stair climb brought together firefighters in full turnout gear, university students and members of the public who still recall where they were on the day when everything changed.
Tom Meehan, 74, was teaching special education at Benton High School on 9/11. The attacks hit close to home because he’s from New York and had a nephew who was a train conductor in the city. His niece saw people jumping from the Twin Towers.
“At lunchtime, I went home to call my mom,” Meehan said while taking a break from climbing stairs. “I have several people here who were teachers and knew people who were killed. It changed the direction of their lives a little bit. It’s never been the same.”
Clark, living in Germany with two Army parents at the time, recalls her father saying something that changed everything for her family and countless others: There’s going to be a war.“Just like everyone, overnight things were different for us,” she said.
Some of of those who were climbing stairs were barely old enough to remember 9/11. Indigo Gaydusek, a member of the St. Joseph Fire Department, said she has a clear understanding of what happened on that day even if she was only 5 at the time.
She walked the stairs — 4,484 steps in all — to honor the sacrifice and courage of those firefighters and first responders who ran into the doomed buildings while others tried to flee.
“That’s what we signed up for when we get a job like this,” she said. “Going into the danger and putting our lives second to others.”
The legs grew weary as the students, firefighters and other climbed and climbed Monday morning, but for some the struggle served as a reminder of what was lost in the years since the 9/11 attacks. People in the country once pulled together and marched in the same direction, a sense of common purpose that was the one bright spot in those dark days 22 years ago.
“Everyone in the world came together in this spirt of community and helping,” Clark said. “To me, that’s something I’ll never forget.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.